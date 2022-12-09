Janhvi Kapoor in beach-ready swimsuits and backless dress at Maldives is gorgeous as the clear blue sea: All pics

Actor Janhvi Kapoor recently took a break from her busy schedule and headed off to the Maldives to enjoy a laidback vacation amid the clear blue sea and white sand beaches. Maldives has been a go-to destination for celebrities in the past few years. Even Janhvi escapes to the island nation for short vacations and shooting schedules. This time, she enjoyed the sun, sand, sea, strolls on the beach, and more. She even posted pictures on Instagram, dressed in beach-ready swimsuits and a dress, looking gorgeous as the clear blue sea. (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor is walking into Christmas season dressed like an angel in white mini dress. Rhea Kapoor says 'looking hot')

Janhvi Kapoor stuns at the Maldives in stylish beach-ready looks

On Thursday evening, Janhvi Kapoor shared a post on Instagram featuring several snippets from her time in the Maldives. "The last 24 hours were fun [rainbow and heart emojis]," Janhvi captioned the post. It features two photos of the star enjoying the Maldivian views dressed in a floral monokini and bucket hat, two others of her taking a stroll on the beach in a floral bikini top and matching sarong, and relishing an ice-cream by the sea in a backless dress. She also shared pictures of herself in a neon bikini. Check out the images below.

Janhvi's floral monokini and bucket hat come in a green shade adorned in floral patterns in yellow, blue, red, pink, lavender and more hues. The swimsuit also features halter straps, a plunging V neckline, bodycon fitting, high-leg cut-outs, and a low-cut back. She styled it with open wavy tresses, nude lip shade, and mascara-adorned lashes.

Janhvi Kapoor in a bikini top and sarong takes a stroll in the Maldives. (Instagram)

Janhvi's second look at the beach features her in an orange and white-hued ensemble adorned in floral patterns. She wore a strappy bikini top with a wide plunging square neckline and cut-outs on the hem. The sarong has a front slit and a buckle embellishment on the waist.

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a backless dress. (Instagram)

Lastly, Janhvi wore a pastel green dress for a night stroll by the sea. The ensemble features a plunging back, gathered details, strappy shoulder ties, and a bodycon silhouette. She styled it with open hair, earrings, and a minimal makeup look.

Meanwhile, Janhvi's post garnered much love from her followers. Her sister Khushi Kapoor wrote, "Wow [heart eye emojis]." A follower commented, "So hot." Orhan Awatramani and a few other fans posted emojis to drop their compliments.

What do you think of Janhvi's beach looks?