Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a black bodycon dress worth 1 lakh, earns praise from bestie Orry as ‘angel baby’. Check pics

When it comes to fashion, Janhvi Kapoor reigns supreme, effortlessly slaying fashion goals like a pro. This stunning actress knows how to captivate her fans with her stylish looks, sharing snippets of her fashion-forward choices on her Insta diaries. With a penchant for bodycon fitted dresses, Janhvi flaunts her perfectly toned figure with confidence and grace. From a mesmerizing floral bodycon gown to a smouldering hot black dress, Janhvi keeps it simple yet oh-so-sexy. With her irresistible curves, flawless makeup, and seductive poses, Janhvi Kapoor sets our screens on fire, leaving us unable to tear our eyes away. Keep on reading to know more about her look. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor in chiffon saree dances with Varun Dhawan on Bawaal latest song, fan calls her 'Yash Raj heroine': Watch ) Janhvi Kapoor in her latest Instagram post can be seen posing in a stunning black bodycon fitted dress.(Instagram/@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor slays in a black bodycon dress

On Thursday, Janhvi Kapoor pleasantly surprised her fans by uploading a series of pictures on Instagram. Dressed in a sizzling black dress, Janhvi's photos went viral within a matter of hours, amassing over 400k likes and attracting numerous comments from her followers who couldn't help but praise and compliment her. Even her best friend Orry couldn't resist showering her with compliments, commenting, "Angel baby" with a red heart emoji. Meanwhile, others expressed their admiration with heart-eyed and fire emojis. Let's take a moment to admire her stunning pictures.

Decoding Janhvi's stunning look

For her look, Janhvi Kapoor chose a stunning black dress from the shelves of fashion brand Galvan London. Her dress channels old-school Hollywood glamour for the modern woman. It features thin straps, a sweetheart neckline, a cutout in the bust, bodycon fitting and a sculpted bustier style fused with stretch for comfort. If you loved Janhvi's dress and wondering about its price don't worry we have got you covered. Her dress comes with a price tag of £1,150.00 which is equal to ₹12,35,79. Scroll down for more details.

Janhvi Kapoor's stunning outfit is from the fashion brand Galvan London and costs ₹12,35,79.(galvanlondon.com)

Assisted by makeup artist Riviera Lynn, Janhvi opted for a minimalistic makeup look featuring nude eyeshadow, beautifully coated lashes with mascara, contoured cheeks, and a touch of glossy pink lipstick. Janhvi left her luscious tresses open, styled with a side partition, exuding effortless elegance. To complete her glamorous ensemble, she wore a pair of black pump heels, adding the perfect finishing touch to her overall look.