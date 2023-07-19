Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, Pooja Hegde and stars attend Bawaal movie screening, here's who wore what

The "Bawaal" movie screening took place on Tuesday, and it was nothing short of a star-studded event. Along with the families of the lead actors, the gorgeous Janhvi Kapoor and handsome Varun Dhawan, several of their fellow Bollywood colleagues who were dressed to the nines came. The Mumbai special screening was attended by a large number of well-known Bollywood stars, including David Dhawan and his wife Karuna, the director Atlee, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nora Fatehi, Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Avneet Kaur, and many others. While some celebrities wore exquisite gowns, others grabbed attention with their avant-garde attire and experimental styles. Read on to know who wore what and take some fashion notes from your favourite celebs. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor is a holographic queen in a plunge-neck gown for Bawaal promotions: All pics inside ) Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, Pooja Hegde and other starts attended the Bawaal screening on Tuesday. (Varinder Chawla)

Who wore what at Bawaal movie screening

Pooja Hegde

The gorgeous Pooja Hegde graced the event with her endearing demeanour and impeccable sense of style. The actress wore a vibrant pink bodycon dress with a deep V-neck, long sleeves, a bodycon cut, an all-over ruched pattern, and a calf-length hem. Her outfit accentuated her curves in all the right places as it hugged her body wonderfully. Pooja looked like the epitome of a Barbie with her glossy makeup, which included plenty of blush on her cheeks, mascara, darker brows, and a shade of pink glossy lipstick. Her voluminous curls that were parted open in the centre gave her glam appearance one last finishing touch.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi is renowned for her experimental style and outlandish appearances, but this time, Nora kept things easy and comfortable when she showed up in a pair of blue jeans and a tank top. Barbie craze is sweeping Bollywood, so Nora channelled her inner doll and dressed in a pink tank top with the word "Barbie" all over it. For a gorgeous appearance, she matched it with light blue faded jeans and carried a shimmery shoulder bag. With her look, Nora proved that she can slay any look to perfection.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan arrived with his wife Natasha Dalal, and the couple looked absolutely adorable. Varun for his dapper look donned a black suit paired with a crisp white shirt, black tie and a pair of black loafers. While on the other hand, Natasha looked all glitz and glam as she wore a silver metallic flared dress featuring a V-neck and balloon sleeves. With a shimmery silver clutch bag, diamond choker necklaces, matching earrings and a pair of strappy heels she finished off her glam look. Her minimal make-up look and open hair perfectly complemented her outfit.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur is a stunner. For the screening, she channelled her inner boss babe and donned a black sleeveless suit that was a real eye-catcher. She wore a sleeveless black suit-style top with buttons and faux pockets, paired with matching black trousers. The addition of chic gold bracelets, rings and a layered necklace added to the glam factor. Her make-up included mascaras on her lashes, contoured cheeks, a shade of red lipstick and a neat bun , making her look like an absolute boss lady.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

The gorgeous Bollywood duo, Rakul Preet, and Jacky Bhagnani arrived hand in hand and looked super stylish. Rakul got dressed up in an oversized black and white striped blazer, a matching skater mini skirt, and wore a black crop top inside to strike the perfect balance. Her middle-parted wavy hair, minimal makeup look, and a pair of white sneakers perfectly finished off her fun and casual appearance. On the other hand, Jacky opted for a dapper look, donning a beige blazer paired with a black T-shirt, pants, and a pair of black loafers.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha graced the screening looking like a vision in white. The actress chose a gorgeous white satin gown with a plunging neckline, corseted fit and a thigh-high side slit. She styled her look with a pair of sheer heels, minimal make-up and short curly hair pulled back in a side part, giving her an overall stunning look. Nushrratt knows how to be the centre of attention with her amazing style.

Janhvi Kapoor

Last but not least, the film's leading lady Janhvi Kapoor arrived at the screening looking like a total bombshell. The actress showed her love for bling and shimmer as she donned a dazzling silver bodycon gown with sequins all over. Paired with shimmering heels, a glowing make-up look and her gorgeous tresses cascading down her shoulders, Janhvi stole the show.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi's gorgeous younger sister, showed in looking like a princess right out of a fairy tale. She chose a white gown with sleeves and accessorised it with a chain necklace, golden rings on her fingers, and pearl drop earrings for the epitome of glam. Her make-up, which included mascara-coated lashes, red lipstick, and contoured cheeks, flawlessly finished her appearance. Khushi's sophisticated and exquisite appearance heightened anticipation for her debut.