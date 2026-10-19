Jennifer Winget reveals her skincare secrets, quick beauty hack for glowing skin and fashion mantra she swears by | Interview

Jennifer Winget recently walked the runway at Lakmē Fashion Week for Vaseline, bringing her signature glam to the spotlight. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, the actor opened up about her beauty and fashion favourites, sharing a few go-to secrets that keep her looking and feeling her best. From her everyday routine to her approach to personal style, here’s what she revealed. (Also read: Kajol’s Durga puja wardrobe: From mustard yellow and blue to classic red, 4 stunning saree styles to bookmark this festive season )

Jennifer Winget shares her skincare secrets

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When asked which skincare products she always carries in her bag, Jennifer kept it simple, sticking to a few everyday essentials. “Lip balm, moisturiser, skin tint,” she shared, revealing the products she likes to have handy for quick touch-ups and everyday skincare on the go.

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Talking about her go-to beauty hack when she needs to look fresh and radiant in a hurry, Jennifer highlighted the importance of prepping her skin well. “I think I would like maybe use a sheet mask,” she said, suggesting a little extra skincare before getting ready. Keeping the skin hydrated and well moisturised is an important part of her routine, especially when she wants her skin to look fresh and glowing.

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{{^usCountry}} For evening events, however, the actor has another trick up her sleeve. “All you need is like one coin-sized shimmer all over your body, and you're ready to shine,” she shared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For evening events, however, the actor has another trick up her sleeve. “All you need is like one coin-sized shimmer all over your body, and you're ready to shine,” she shared. {{/usCountry}}

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What is Jennifer Winget’s fashion mantra?

Moving on to fashion, Jennifer believes that confidence is the most important part of putting together an outfit. For her, personal style is not just about following trends or wearing the latest designs, but also about feeling comfortable and confident in what you choose to wear. Sharing her fashion mantra, she said, “Just be confident in whatever you're wearing.”

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And when it comes to a wardrobe essential she can always rely on, Jennifer puts her faith in the right footwear. “I think footwear, like, yeah, I think the right footwear on, even if you're wearing the wrong outfit, but the right footwear is very important. It changes the entire look,” she explained.

About Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget is a popular Indian actor known for her work in Hindi television. She began her career as a child actor in the 1995 film Akele Hum Akele Tum and made her television debut with Shaka Laka Boom Boom in 2002. She rose to fame with shows such as Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh and Bepannah. In July 2026, she married Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael in an intimate ceremony in the UK.

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