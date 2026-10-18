Kajol, Jaya Bachchan, Tanishaa Mukerji to Mouni Roy: Bollywood celebrities' fashion highlights from Mumbai’s Durga Puja celebrations

Kajol is a familiar face at Durga Puja celebrations, and this year was no different. On October 18, the actor attended the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai with sister Tanishaa Mukerji and children Nysa and Yug Devgan, all dressed in stunning ethnic ensembles. Jaya Bachchan, Mouni Roy and director Ayan Mukerji were also among those in attendance. From Kajol’s striking red saree to Nysa’s elegant Anarkali suit, here’s a look at the celebrities’ festive fashion choices this Navratri. (Also read: Kajol stuns in elegant orange saree as she celebrates Durga Puja Shashti with children Nysa and Yug Devgan at Mumbai pandal. Watch )

Kajol, Nysa Devgan and Yug Devgan embrace festive elegance

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Kajol made a striking statement in a rich red saree from Anavila adorned with delicate gold geometric lines and floral motifs, giving her traditional festive look a contemporary touch. She paired the saree with a matching short-sleeved blouse featuring a deep neckline and completed the ensemble with an elaborate kundan choker, matching earrings and a small red bindi. Her hair was styled in a neat bun, while softly defined eyes and a warm lip colour added to her elegant look.

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{{^usCountry}} Nysa Devgan, meanwhile, embraced a softer festive palette in a pale yellow ethnic ensemble from Archana Jaju featuring intricate multicoloured embroidery along the neckline, borders and dupatta. She accessorised with statement earrings, a delicate bindi and a necklace, keeping the focus on the embroidered details of her outfit. Yug Devgan coordinated with his mother in a red kurta, creating a cohesive festive look alongside Kajol and Nysa. What Jaya Bachchan, Tanishaa Mukerji and Mouni Roy wore {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nysa Devgan, meanwhile, embraced a softer festive palette in a pale yellow ethnic ensemble from Archana Jaju featuring intricate multicoloured embroidery along the neckline, borders and dupatta. She accessorised with statement earrings, a delicate bindi and a necklace, keeping the focus on the embroidered details of her outfit. Yug Devgan coordinated with his mother in a red kurta, creating a cohesive festive look alongside Kajol and Nysa. What Jaya Bachchan, Tanishaa Mukerji and Mouni Roy wore {{/usCountry}}

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Jaya Bachchan brought a splash of colour to the celebrations in a bright pink saree with a subtle contrasting border. She accessorised with layered long necklaces, bangles and earrings, keeping her look rooted in traditional Indian style.

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Tanishaa Mukerji looked elegant in a pastel blue saree featuring a broad silver border that added a touch of understated glamour to her traditional ensemble. She paired it with a matching blouse and kept her accessories minimal, allowing the lustrous fabric and graceful drape to take centre stage. Her hair was styled neatly, while subtle makeup and statement earrings completed her sophisticated festive look.

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Mouni Roy, on the other hand, embraced a vibrant festive aesthetic in a mustard-yellow saree with delicate gold detailing and a contrasting border. She paired it with a matching blouse and accessorised with traditional jewellery, including earrings, bangles and a statement maang tikka. Her hair was styled in a voluminous updo, while defined eyes and a bindi enhanced the traditional appeal of her look.