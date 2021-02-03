IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Kamala Harris criticised for wearing 'racist' Dolce and Gabbana
Kamala Harris(Instagram)
Kamala Harris(Instagram)
fashion

Kamala Harris criticised for wearing 'racist' Dolce and Gabbana

Most recently the Vice President of the United States of America wore an outfit by Italian luxury brand Dolce and Gabbana, which has drawn flak in the past for its racially offensive advertising.
READ FULL STORY
By Alfea Jamal
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:30 PM IST

Kamala Harris' fashion has been the subject of much scrutiny, will some choices being applauded and others being heavily critcised. Most recently the Vice President of the United States of America wore an outfit by Italian luxury brand Dolce and Gabbana, which has drawn flak in the past for its racially offensive advertising. Kamala, who is the first south Asian, black and female vice-presidentwore this for the swearing in ceremony of the treasury secretary, Janet Yellen while the new President of the United States Joe Biden signed executive orders in the White House The VP wore a woollen polo-necked sweater under a grey checked blazer and trouser combo. Vittoria Vignone, who runs a popular Instagram page Kamala's Closet, which enlists the VP's sartorial choices wrote in a post regarding what she considered a faux pas, "Was it an oversight on the part of her team? It’s possible but also incredibly sloppy. They could and should be better, especially after the triumphs of last week. The timing of this so soon after her inaugural choices championed lesser-known American designers of colour is awful no matter how you look at it.”

Vittoria was referring to the outfits that Kamala wore during the inauguration that were created by three black run labels - Pyer Moss, Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson. While the posts, as well as the account, cannot be found on Instagram anymore, several commentators resonated with Vittoria's opinion and one wrote, "Someone seriously needs to tell her team about Dolce and their problematic issues with race. I’m stunned she would wear them.”


This was in reference to a racially offensive ad campaign that Dolce and Gabbana had released in 2018 that showed a Chinese woman sit dressed to perfection as she struggles to eat food from different cuisines with a chopstick, this led to the cancellation of Dolce and Gabbana's fashion event in China, and the brand also drew a lot of flak from fans as well as Chinese celebrities.

Vignone went on, “I don’t think it’s a good idea for Kamala to wear so many new expensive items during her first week in office. I also don’t think she should be wearing non-American designers, especially when there are so many American brands to choose from … she and her team should care about the impact her choices have. For example she could lift up a smaller or more affordable business instantly.”

In an interview with the Guardian, Vignone said, "I received more messages and comments than I could respond to after I shared the D&G images. So many people shared my thoughts by saying I articulated something they felt themselves but couldn’t put into words."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Kamala Harris(Instagram)
Kamala Harris(Instagram)
fashion

Kamala Harris criticised for wearing 'racist' Dolce and Gabbana

By Alfea Jamal
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:30 PM IST
Most recently the Vice President of the United States of America wore an outfit by Italian luxury brand Dolce and Gabbana, which has drawn flak in the past for its racially offensive advertising.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A young Diane von Furstenberg.(Instagram)
A young Diane von Furstenberg.(Instagram)
fashion

Designing success: Diane von Furstenberg's A-Z book of advice

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:58 PM IST
The Belgian-born designer, often referred to as DVF, chaired the Council of Fashion Designers of America from 2006 to 2019. She was inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame, whose honorees changed the course of history, in 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Family portraits before the show - model Lola Nicon in a look from Virginie Viard’s couture Spring 21 collection in the haute couture salons at 31 rue Cambon in Paris (Photo: Instagram/ChanelOfficial)
Family portraits before the show - model Lola Nicon in a look from Virginie Viard’s couture Spring 21 collection in the haute couture salons at 31 rue Cambon in Paris (Photo: Instagram/ChanelOfficial)
fashion

How to rock Spring 21 couture beauty looks

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:19 PM IST
The recently showcased haute couture collections nodded in favour of defined eyebrows and subtle contouring
READ FULL STORY
Close
An haute couture Spring 21 cape look by Pierpaolo Piccioli (Photo: Instagram/MaisonValentino)
An haute couture Spring 21 cape look by Pierpaolo Piccioli (Photo: Instagram/MaisonValentino)
fashion

It’s been a couture week of cascading capes 

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:54 PM IST
The recently concluded Paris Couture Week Spring 21 edition saw floor-length capes making their presence felt
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan Johar at the airport matches his mask logo print with the monogram print on his jacket (Photo: Yogen Shah)
Karan Johar at the airport matches his mask logo print with the monogram print on his jacket (Photo: Yogen Shah)
fashion

Glam-leisure: Bollywood’s travel style

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 08:25 PM IST
As travel restrictions eased up over the last couple of months, a lot of our Bollywood stars were spotted at the airport in their glam-leisure best
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunny Leone’s snack time lounge wear makes work from home look quirky and comfy(Instagram/sunnyleone)
Sunny Leone’s snack time lounge wear makes work from home look quirky and comfy(Instagram/sunnyleone)
fashion

Sunny Leone’s snack time lounge wear makes work from home look quirky and comfy

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:15 PM IST
  • Want your work from home to look sugar, spice and everything nice? Wear your thoughts on your sleeves literally like Sunny Leone in a snack time night suit and chill in PJs on a weekday but not without style and elegance
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soha Ali Khan takes kaftan game a notch higher with neon colours, amps boho vibe(Instagram/sakpataudi)
Soha Ali Khan takes kaftan game a notch higher with neon colours, amps boho vibe(Instagram/sakpataudi)
fashion

Soha Ali Khan takes kaftan game a notch higher with neon colours, amps boho vibe

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:38 PM IST
  • Soha Ali Khan’s easy breesy kaftan in neon hues leaves fashionistas hooked and if you too want to add the lovely pop of colours to your closet, here are some fashion cues
READ FULL STORY
Close
Winter layering at 97th edition of the bi-annual menswear trade show in Florence (Photo: Instagram/PittiUomo_official)
Winter layering at 97th edition of the bi-annual menswear trade show in Florence (Photo: Instagram/PittiUomo_official)
fashion

Lessons to borrow from Pitti street style

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:41 PM IST
With the bi-annual menswear trade event around the corner, here’s decoding the overarching winter style.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7k track pants(Instagram/stylebyami)
Alia Bhatt in 7k track pants(Instagram/stylebyami)
fashion

Alia Bhatt teams 7k track pants with crop top and jacket at airport

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:35 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt is the queen of athleisure. The actor has been serving some great airport looks that are a mix of chic and comfy. Her latest ensemble shows that the actor has championed this style of dressing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Esha Gupta shares her hair mask ingredients(Instagram/egupta)
Esha Gupta shares her hair mask ingredients(Instagram/egupta)
fashion

Esha Gupta's secret behind long and lustrous hair is a four ingredient mask

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:55 PM IST
  • Esha Gupta recently took to her Instagram account and shared how she maintains her long and lustrous hair and keeps them healthy. Her go-to hair mask requires only 4 ingredients and is a must try.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra's white tiger dress is almost worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh(Instagram/priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra's white tiger dress is almost worth 2 lakh(Instagram/priyankachopra)
fashion

Priyanka Chopra channels inner White Tiger in monochrome midi dress with Diana

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:27 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra recently shared an image in which she can be seen channeling her inner white tiger with her sartorial picks and posing with her 'cub' Diana. For the picture, the actor wore a beautiful monochrome dress that is worth 2 lakh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kajol in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10k jumpsuit for Tribhanga promotions(Instagram/aasthasharma)
Kajol in 10k jumpsuit for Tribhanga promotions(Instagram/aasthasharma)
fashion

Kajol is a vision in 10k off-shoulder black jumpsuit at Tribhanga promotions

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 08:44 AM IST
  • For a recent promotional event of her latest release Tribhanga, Kajol donned a gorgeous off-shoulder jumpsuit and taught us the correct way to do minimal accessories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vegan leather coat by Nanushka (Photo: Instagram)
Vegan leather coat by Nanushka (Photo: Instagram)
fashion

Hop on the vegan style bandwagon

By Ruchika Garg, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:43 PM IST
A growing number of brands are coming up with bags and accessories made of animal-free leather. It’s a conscious, compassionate choice, they say
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan in black velvet outfit(Instagram/ saraalikhan95)
Sara Ali Khan in black velvet outfit(Instagram/ saraalikhan95)
fashion

Back to black: Sara Ali Khan exudes royalty in velvet ethnic outfit, we love it

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:14 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan recently shared images of herself dressed in a stunning black velvet kurta and pants set. The fashionista has been serving some fabulous winter looks lately, are you taking notes?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shanaya Kapoor flaunts romantic silhouette in a gorgeous off-shoulder dress(Instagram/shanayakapoor02)
Shanaya Kapoor flaunts romantic silhouette in a gorgeous off-shoulder dress(Instagram/shanayakapoor02)
fashion

Shanaya Kapoor flaunts romantic silhouette in a gorgeous off-shoulder dress

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:36 PM IST
  • Shanaya Kapoor sets mercury soaring in peak winters with her sultry pictures in an off-shoulder silk-chiffon mini dress with lace-up corset and we can’t wait to start the work week on a fashion high note | Check pictures inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP