Kangana Ranaut reimagines garba style in 2.1 lakh Torani lehenga-choli and heavy oxidised jewellery: Here's how to recreate her Navratri look

Kangana Ranaut has once again set the festive fashion bar high with her captivating look for Navratri. On October 17, the actor and politician shared pictures and a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram of her exquisite traditional ensemble for festivities in Chhattisgarh. Also read | Kangana Ranaut dazzles in elegant south Indian-style lehenga choli set, shares pics with Hema Malini and Sharmila Tagore

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Kangana captioned her post, "Navratri is the celebration of femininity, and garba is the dance of life. And at the centre of it all is devi (shakti). Navratri ki shubhkamnaen (best wishes for Navratri). Dholida 2026". In her video's caption, she added, "It is such a joy to wear our own indigenous traditional craft and cultural heritage. Also lovely to be in Chhattisgarh for garba festivities. Here’s a little BTS (behind-the-scenes) of the photoshoot".

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Decoding Kangana Ranaut’s Torani ensemble

{{^usCountry}} At the centre of Kangana Ranaut’s festive look is a stunning silk-crafted lehenga from the designer label Torani, priced at ₹2,10,500 on the official website. Per the brand, the lehenga set is 'rooted in the Indus Valley heritage of travelling cultures and brings the balance of colour theory to the maximalist and kitschy design language of festive wear'. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the centre of Kangana Ranaut’s festive look is a stunning silk-crafted lehenga from the designer label Torani, priced at ₹2,10,500 on the official website. Per the brand, the lehenga set is 'rooted in the Indus Valley heritage of travelling cultures and brings the balance of colour theory to the maximalist and kitschy design language of festive wear'. {{/usCountry}}

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Featuring detailed digital print and fine embroidery, the design merges heritage motifs with a fluid, elegant silhouette. The maroon and multi-toned fabric boasts intricate borders and elaborate tassel details that swirl effortlessly. Also read | Sara Ali Khan adds soft romanticism to traditional Indian wear with her silk saree look for Navratri celebrations

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The ensemble pairs a voluminous, flared lehenga skirt with an intricately embroidered choli. The blouse stands out with its lace-up back design, featuring crisscross ties and statement tassels that lend a bold, bohemian vibe. Kangana draped a matching printed dupatta over her shoulder, letting the dramatic tassel trim accentuate her Navratri look.

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Styling and beauty breakdown

Kangana elevated the outfit with heavy oxidised silver jewellery. She layered chunky necklaces, stacked wide arm cuffs and armlets, and ornate rings, and wore a circular maang tika. Her hair was styled into a sleek braid adorned with delicate hair accessories. For makeup, she opted for dramatic winged eyeliner, a nude lip and subtle facial art dots near her eyes and chin.

How you can take inspiration from Kangana's look

Do not hesitate to mix heritage prints with rich base shades like maroon, rust, and olive. Look for outfits featuring digital prints enhanced with needlework or mirror accents to capture that kitschy, festive vibe. Elevate a classic lehenga by incorporating tie-up lace details, tassel strings, or open-back cuts to add a chic, modern edge to traditional attire.

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Skip standard gold or kundan and go bold with silver jewellery. Multi-tiered silver neckpieces, ear cuffs, and arm bracelets immediately add a rustic touch ideal for garba nights. Style your hair in a neat braid or bun and integrate cowrie shells, tassels, or fresh flowers. Add subtle eyeliner dots around the brows or chin to complete a festive look that celebrates Indian heritage with confidence.