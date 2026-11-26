Film producer Amit Tuli tied the knot with Garima Kaul in a gorgeous ceremony in Delhi on November 25. Actor Kangana Ranaut attended the celebrations, dressed in two gorgeous looks. For the wedding, she picked a multi-coloured gharara suit set, and for a pre-wedding ritual, possibly the sangeet night, she wore a purple embroidered lehenga set. Both outfits were a perfect pick for a wedding guest.

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The gharara suit set

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Kangana's outfit pick for Amit and Garima's wedding married a riot of colours, including deep green, vibrant red, gold, purple, orange, and lemon yellow hues, to create an eye-catching traditional look. It features a short kurti beautified with a delicate brocade print, a zari-embroidered bodice, sheer full-length sleeves, lace work on the borders, a square neckline, and a tailored fit.

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{{^usCountry}} Kangana wore it with flared, gharara-style pants featuring similar brocade work, lace-embroidered borders, gold zari embroidery, and multi-coloured patches lined together. She completed the ensemble by draping a chiffon dupatta over her arms. Gold borders, floral patchwork, and zari embroidery completed the design elements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kangana wore it with flared, gharara-style pants featuring similar brocade work, lace-embroidered borders, gold zari embroidery, and multi-coloured patches lined together. She completed the ensemble by draping a chiffon dupatta over her arms. Gold borders, floral patchwork, and zari embroidery completed the design elements. {{/usCountry}}

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A mang tika, a gold necklet with emerald polkis, matching jhumi earrings, statement rings, and embroidered juttis completed the accessories. With her hair left loose in a centre parting and tied on the front with crown braids, she completed the look with winged eyeliner, fluttering lashes, glossy pink lipshade, gold eyeshadow, and rouged cheeks.

The purple lehenga

Championing gota work, for the sangeet night, Kangana chose a purple lehenga set from her personal wardrobe. Her ensemble features a traditional blouse decked with delicate gold gota patti embroidered karigari, further accentuated with a plunging neck, half-length sleeves, a curved shortly-cropped hem, a tailored fit, and a backless design.

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She completed the look with a voluminous lehenga skirt featuring gota patti work done in vertical lines and floral designs, sequin embellishments, and an a-line silhouette. A tulle dupatta with frilly, gota borders and floral gota patch designs gave the outfit a finishing touch. Kangana draped it around her lehenga like a saree pallu.

A gold mang tika with purple polkis, a heavy gold necklace, matching bangles, and statement rings completed the accessories. Lastly, a purple bindi, matching nails, glossy rouge pink lips, coral pink blush on the cheeks, gold eye shadow, feathered brows, winged eyeliner, and hair tied in a slicked-back twisted bun gave the finishing touches.