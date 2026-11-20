Kareena Kapoor's iconic character Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham completes 25 glorious years, but her love for all things glamorous remains unchanged. The actor, who made an unforgettable impression with Poo's bold fashion choices and unapologetic style, continues to serve statement-making looks even today. Marking the milestone in true Poo style, Kareena stepped out in a stunning strapless silk chiffon gown by Lebanese designer Elie Saab. Let’s decode her look and pick some fashion notes. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor’s rainbow-hued chiffon saree at Daayra music launch is your cue to embrace pastels this festive season )

Kareena Kapoor stuns in strapless chiffon gown

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Celebrity fashion stylist Lakshmi Lehr took to Instagram on November 19 to share a series of pictures of Kareena from the event, offering details about her look.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Kareena's stunning chartreuse-green gown is crafted from delicate silk chiffon and features intricate crisscross pleated draping across the front, creating a sculpted yet fluid silhouette. The strapless neckline lends the ensemble a clean, contemporary finish, while the slight A-line silhouette flows into a floor-sweeping hem.

The standout detail is the matching removable neck scarf draped elegantly around the neck and over one shoulder, adding a dramatic touch to the otherwise minimal design.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

How much her outfit cost

{{^usCountry}} If you loved Kareena's outfit and are wondering how much it costs, we've got you covered! Her stunning Elie Saab gown comes with a price tag of $6,950, which is approximately ₹6.49 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you loved Kareena's outfit and are wondering how much it costs, we've got you covered! Her stunning Elie Saab gown comes with a price tag of $6,950, which is approximately ₹6.49 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Kareena kept her accessories understated, letting the statement gown do all the talking. She opted for delicate diamond drop earrings and a statement ring from Khanna Jewellers, adding just the right amount of sparkle.

For her glam, makeup artist Pompy Hans created a glamorous look featuring softly smoked eyes, defined brows, sculpted cheeks and a glossy nude lip. Hairstylist Hiral Bhatia completed the look with sleek, straight, centre-parted hair tucked neatly behind the ears.

Style notes to take from Kareena's look

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

If Kareena's latest appearance has inspired your wardrobe, there are plenty of style lessons to take away from her look. Don't shy away from experimenting with statement colours like chartreuse, as a vibrant hue can instantly elevate even the simplest silhouette.

Opt for intricate draping and pleated details to add dimension and sophistication without relying on heavy embellishments. You can also experiment with scarves or flowing stoles to give a classic outfit a dramatic twist. When it comes to accessorising, remember that less is more. Let your outfit take centre stage with minimal jewellery.

On the work front

On the work front, Kareena was recently seen in Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film marks her first on-screen collaboration with Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. The actor also recently appeared on the chat show Koffee with Karan Season 9 alongside her husband, Saif Ali Khan, where the couple opened up about their personal lives and experiences.