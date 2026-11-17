Prince William and Kate Middleton are giving us plenty of royal fashion inspiration during their India visit, with the Princess of Wales continuing to make elegant style statements at every appearance. From polished tailoring to breezy silhouettes, Kate's wardrobe is striking the perfect balance between timeless sophistication and contemporary power dressing. Let's take a look at what the couple wore on day 2 of their India tour. (Also read: Kate Middleton switches from chic pantsuit to elegant blue dress as she makes two stylish appearances with Prince William during India visit )

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On Tuesday, November 17, the royal couple stepped out in Mumbai to meet the 15 finalists of the Earthshot Prize 2026 at Bandra Reclamation Garden. Their outing came with a fun Mumbai-inspired twist as they took an electric autorickshaw for a spin, with the iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link in the background. While William took the wheel, Kate enjoyed the ride from the back.

Kate Middleton stuns in ivory pantsuit

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Coming to the fashion, Kate made a noticeable shift from her Day 1 wardrobe. After stepping out in a pantsuit and a striking cobalt-blue dress, the Princess of Wales embraced a softer colour palette for Day 2, opting for an ivory-white pantsuit that delivered understated elegance with a powerful sartorial edge.

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{{^usCountry}} The tailored blazer was the star of her ensemble, featuring structured shoulders, classic notched lapels, a single-button fastening and a cinched waist. She teamed it with a soft white V-neck blouse and matching wide-leg trousers, creating a sleek, elongated silhouette. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tailored blazer was the star of her ensemble, featuring structured shoulders, classic notched lapels, a single-button fastening and a cinched waist. She teamed it with a soft white V-neck blouse and matching wide-leg trousers, creating a sleek, elongated silhouette. {{/usCountry}}

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What made the look particularly appealing was its simplicity. The monochromatic ivory palette, clean tailoring and fluid trouser silhouette came together to create a sophisticated take on modern power dressing.

Kate kept the styling equally refined, adding a delicate gold pendant necklace and statement drop earrings for a hint of sparkle. Her brunette hair was left loose in soft, voluminous waves, while softly defined eyes, flushed cheeks and a natural pink lip completed her polished beauty look.

What Prince William wore

Prince William, on the other hand, opted for relaxed smart-casual dressing, choosing a look that felt particularly suited to Mumbai's warm weather.

He wore a light-blue pinstriped blazer over a crisp white shirt, leaving the collar open to lend the ensemble a laid-back finish. The subtle stripes added a touch of classic tailoring, while dark navy trousers and brown suede shoes kept the overall look polished without appearing overly formal.

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Together, the royal couple offered two distinct approaches to daytime dressing. If their first two days in India are anything to go by, their royal style diary is certainly one to watch!