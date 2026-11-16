Kate Middleton switches from chic pantsuit to elegant blue dress as she makes two stylish appearances with Prince William during India visit

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Mumbai on Monday, November 16 for a three-day visit to India, marking their return to the country after a decade. The Prince and Princess of Wales are in the city for the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony, scheduled to take place on November 17, alongside a series of royal engagements celebrating India's culture and heritage.

As they kicked off their India engagements, their first-day looks set the tone for a stylish royal visit. Kate went for a smart, boss-lady look in a pantsuit, while William added an Indian touch to his ensemble. With more royal appearances lined up, there's plenty of excitement around what Kate will wear next. Until then, let's take a closer look at the couple's Mumbai outfits. (Also read: As Prince William and Kate Middleton return to India, a look back at all her 2016 royal tour outfits: Blue Jenny Packham gown to Anita Dongre maxi )

Kate Middleton keeps it chic in mint-green blazer and white trousers For her first public appearance in Mumbai, the Princess of Wales stepped away from elaborate royal gowns and opted for a polished yet relaxed daytime ensemble. She wore a tailored mint-green double-breasted blazer over a simple white top, paired with crisp, ankle-length white trousers. Adding a pop of contrast to the otherwise fresh colour palette, a brown belt cinched the waist and brought the look together.

When it came to accessories, Kate kept things elegant yet understated, completing the ensemble with black-and-beige Chanel pumps, a delicate pendant necklace and matching statement earrings. Her beauty look was equally subtle, featuring softly blushed cheeks, nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, a hint of highlighter and nude lipstick. She wore her luscious brunette tresses loose in soft curls, styled with a side parting, adding a graceful finishing touch to her polished appearance.