As Prince William and Kate Middleton return to India, a look back at all her 2016 royal tour outfits: Blue Jenny Packham gown to Anita Dongre maxi
Kate Middleton returns to India: let us revisit her 11 standout looks from the 2016 royal tour — from Anita Dongre to Jenny Packham and more.
With the Prince and Princess of Wales back in India for a three-day visit centred on the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai on November 17 and a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on November 18, all eyes are once again on Kate Middleton’s royal wardrobe. Also read | Kate Middleton wears butter yellow Elie Saab dress with Princess Diana's famous tiara to attend royal banquet with Prince William
The visit is the first time William and Kate, aka Catherine, have been on an official overseas trip together in four years. It is their first joint visit to India since April 2016, when they toured India and Bhutan together.
Back then, Kate mastered the art of diplomatic dressing, blending British couture, high-street staples, and authentic Indian craftsmanship. From playing cricket in a maxi and wedges to dazzling on the red carpet in beadwork made in India, here is a look back at the 11 standout outfits she wore in Mumbai, New Delhi, Agra and Assam.
1. The paisley power suit in Mumbai
On April 10, 2016, Kate arrived in Mumbai and laid a wreath at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel memorial. She wore a red-and-white-printed peplum top and matching knee-length skirt from Alexander McQueen, subtly nodding to India with its traditional paisley motifs.
2. The cricket-ready tunic dress
Later the same day, at Mumbai’s Oval Maidan with local children and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Kate changed into a vibrant pink-and-mint printed maxi dress by Mumbai-based designer Anita Dongre — marking the first time she wore an Indian designer on an official royal tour.
3. The Bollywood gala showstopper
That evening, for the charity gala reception at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai, Kate wore a floor-length royal blue gown by British designer Jenny Packham, complete with a matching sheer cape that was hand-beaded.
4. The crisp white dress
On April 11, Kate travelled from Mumbai to New Delhi, visiting Gandhi Smriti and India Gate. She chose an ivory midi dress by Emilia Wickstead, featuring a retro shirt collar and oversized front flap pockets.
5. The monochrome embroidered look
That evening, for Queen Elizabeth II’s 90th birthday garden party at the British High Commissioner’s residence in New Delhi, Kate wore a black-and-cream sheer organza crop top and matching floor-length skirt from Temperley London.
6. The high-street maxi
On April 12, Kate visited the Salaam Baalak Trust charity for street children in New Delhi. She wore a red-and-navy printed maxi dress from British label Glamorous, featuring a tassel-tie neckline and navy trim.
7. The diplomatic jade lace dress
Later that day, for lunch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Kate opted for a refined, high-neck jade-green lace midi dress by Temperley London featuring delicate scalloped edging and a subtly flared hem.
8. The boho maxi
On the evening of April 12, celebrating the Rongali Bihu festival around a campfire at Kaziranga National Park in Assam, Kate changed into a navy, green, and blue floral-printed maxi dress from Anna Sui.
9. The safari chic ensemble
On the morning of April 13, for an open-top jeep safari at Kaziranga National Park, Kate dressed down for wildlife spotting. She wore a crisp, cream-patterned blouse by Australian brand R M Williams, tucked into olive-khaki mid-rise skinny jeans by Zara.
10. The embroidered smock dress
Later that day, visiting a village in Assam to meet local artisans and conservationists, Kate wore a pale pink-and-black embroidered smock dress by Topshop.
11. White and blue Taj Mahal dress
She wore a white and blue embroidered sheath dress by Indian-American designer Naeem Khan during her visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra on April 16, 2016, alongside Prince William
From high-street finds to bespoke gowns embroidered by Indian artisans, Kate Middleton’s 2016 tour set the gold standard for modern royal fashion diplomacy. Now that she and Prince William are back on Indian soil, fashion watchers are waiting to see how she tops it next.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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