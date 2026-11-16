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As Prince William and Kate Middleton return to India, a look back at all her 2016 royal tour outfits: Blue Jenny Packham gown to Anita Dongre maxi

Published on: Nov 16, 2026, 12:06:09 IST
By Sanya Panwar
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Kate Middleton used her 2016 tour wardrobe to combine British fashion with local Indian brands. (Instagram/ katedewales and katemiddletonprincessofwalesuk)
Kate Middleton used her 2016 tour wardrobe to combine British fashion with local Indian brands. (Instagram/ katedewales and katemiddletonprincessofwalesuk)

Kate Middleton returns to India: let us revisit her 11 standout looks from the 2016 royal tour — from Anita Dongre to Jenny Packham and more.

With the Prince and Princess of Wales back in India for a three-day visit centred on the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai on November 17 and a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on November 18, all eyes are once again on Kate Middleton’s royal wardrobe. Also read | Kate Middleton wears butter yellow Elie Saab dress with Princess Diana's famous tiara to attend royal banquet with Prince William

The visit is the first time William and Kate, aka Catherine, have been on an official overseas trip together in four years. It is their first joint visit to India since April 2016, when they toured India and Bhutan together.

Back then, Kate mastered the art of diplomatic dressing, blending British couture, high-street staples, and authentic Indian craftsmanship. From playing cricket in a maxi and wedges to dazzling on the red carpet in beadwork made in India, here is a look back at the 11 standout outfits she wore in Mumbai, New Delhi, Agra and Assam.

Kate Middleton in a red-and-white top and skirt by Alexander McQueen in Mumbai. (File photos)
Kate Middleton in a red-and-white top and skirt by Alexander McQueen in Mumbai. (File photos)

1. The paisley power suit in Mumbai

On April 10, 2016, Kate arrived in Mumbai and laid a wreath at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel memorial. She wore a red-and-white-printed peplum top and matching knee-length skirt from Alexander McQueen, subtly nodding to India with its traditional paisley motifs.

Kate Middleton in a pink-and-mint maxi dress by Anita Dongre. (File Photos)
Kate Middleton in a pink-and-mint maxi dress by Anita Dongre. (File Photos)

2. The cricket-ready tunic dress

Later the same day, at Mumbai’s Oval Maidan with local children and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Kate changed into a vibrant pink-and-mint printed maxi dress by Mumbai-based designer Anita Dongre — marking the first time she wore an Indian designer on an official royal tour.

Kate Middleton in a royal blue Jenny Packham gown with a sheer hand-beaded cape in Mumbai. (File Photos)
Kate Middleton in a royal blue Jenny Packham gown with a sheer hand-beaded cape in Mumbai. (File Photos)

3. The Bollywood gala showstopper

That evening, for the charity gala reception at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai, Kate wore a floor-length royal blue gown by British designer Jenny Packham, complete with a matching sheer cape that was hand-beaded.

Kate Middleton in an ivory midi dress by Emilia Wickstead in New Delhi. (File Photos)
Kate Middleton in an ivory midi dress by Emilia Wickstead in New Delhi. (File Photos)

4. The crisp white dress

On April 11, Kate travelled from Mumbai to New Delhi, visiting Gandhi Smriti and India Gate. She chose an ivory midi dress by Emilia Wickstead, featuring a retro shirt collar and oversized front flap pockets.

Kate Middleton in a black-and-cream sheer organza look by Temperley London in New Delhi. (File Photos)
Kate Middleton in a black-and-cream sheer organza look by Temperley London in New Delhi. (File Photos)

5. The monochrome embroidered look

That evening, for Queen Elizabeth II’s 90th birthday garden party at the British High Commissioner’s residence in New Delhi, Kate wore a black-and-cream sheer organza crop top and matching floor-length skirt from Temperley London.

Kate Middleton in a paisley-print maxi dress with a tassel-tie neckline by Glamorous in New Delhi. (File Photos)
Kate Middleton in a paisley-print maxi dress with a tassel-tie neckline by Glamorous in New Delhi. (File Photos)

6. The high-street maxi

On April 12, Kate visited the Salaam Baalak Trust charity for street children in New Delhi. She wore a red-and-navy printed maxi dress from British label Glamorous, featuring a tassel-tie neckline and navy trim.

Kate Middleton in a high-neck jade green lace midi dress by Temperley London in New Delhi. (File Photos)
Kate Middleton in a high-neck jade green lace midi dress by Temperley London in New Delhi. (File Photos)

7. The diplomatic jade lace dress

Later that day, for lunch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Kate opted for a refined, high-neck jade-green lace midi dress by Temperley London featuring delicate scalloped edging and a subtly flared hem.

Kate Middleton in a floral-printed maxi dress by Anna Sui in Kaziranga. (File Photos)
Kate Middleton in a floral-printed maxi dress by Anna Sui in Kaziranga. (File Photos)

8. The boho maxi

On the evening of April 12, celebrating the Rongali Bihu festival around a campfire at Kaziranga National Park in Assam, Kate changed into a navy, green, and blue floral-printed maxi dress from Anna Sui.

Kate Middleton in a cream polka-dot blouse and olive-khaki jeans on safari in Kaziranga. (File Photos)
Kate Middleton in a cream polka-dot blouse and olive-khaki jeans on safari in Kaziranga. (File Photos)

9. The safari chic ensemble

On the morning of April 13, for an open-top jeep safari at Kaziranga National Park, Kate dressed down for wildlife spotting. She wore a crisp, cream-patterned blouse by Australian brand R M Williams, tucked into olive-khaki mid-rise skinny jeans by Zara.

Kate Middleton in a pink-and-black dress by Topshop in Assam. (File Photos)
Kate Middleton in a pink-and-black dress by Topshop in Assam. (File Photos)

10. The embroidered smock dress

Later that day, visiting a village in Assam to meet local artisans and conservationists, Kate wore a pale pink-and-black embroidered smock dress by Topshop.

Kate Middleton in a sheath dress by Naeem Khan at the Taj Mahal in Agra. (File photos)
Kate Middleton in a sheath dress by Naeem Khan at the Taj Mahal in Agra. (File photos)

11. White and blue Taj Mahal dress

She wore a white and blue embroidered sheath dress by Indian-American designer Naeem Khan during her visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra on April 16, 2016, alongside Prince William

From high-street finds to bespoke gowns embroidered by Indian artisans, Kate Middleton’s 2016 tour set the gold standard for modern royal fashion diplomacy. Now that she and Prince William are back on Indian soil, fashion watchers are waiting to see how she tops it next.

  • Sanya Panwar
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sanya Panwar

    With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More

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Home/Lifestyle/Fashion/As Prince William And Kate Middleton Return To India, A Look Back At All Her 2016 Royal Tour Outfits: Blue Jenny Packham Gown To Anita Dongre Maxi
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