‘Namaste Mumbai’: Prince William and Kate share pics from Maximum City

In a statement shared on Instagram Stories this morning, the Prince and Princess of Wales said they were “delighted to be in India”.

“Hello Mumbai, Namaste Mumbai” the British royal couple captioned their Mumbai carousel, which included pictures of the iconic Rajabai Clock Tower near Oval Maidan, the city’s famous black-and-yellow autorickshaws and a sweeping view of the Mumbai skyline.

Prince William and Kate have arrived in India for a three-day visit for the sixth edition of the Earthshot Prize. The Prince and Princess of Wales shared photographs from Mumbai on Instagram this morning.

Prince William and Kate's India visit: What's on the cards? Prince William and Kate’s three-day visit to India will also include a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the British High Commission, Prince William and Princess Kate will begin their visit in Mumbai, where they will attend the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony. The royal couple will take part in several engagements focused on climate action, sustainability, innovation and youth leadership.

After the Earthshot Prize ceremony, the couple will travel to New Delhi to meet PM Modi.

This will be their second official visit to India. Their previous joint visit took place in 2016, when they travelled to India and Bhutan. During that visit, Kate had played a friendly game of cricket at Mumbai's iconic Oval Maidan. She was joined by Sachin Tendulkar and her husband, Prince William.

Prince William's statement on India trip “Catherine and I are delighted to be in India for this year's Earthshot Prize,” Prince William said in a statement shared on Instagram this morning.

"India has made an extraordinary contribution to Earthshot over the past six years and is home to more Earthshot Finalists and Winners than any other country.

"It has also become one of the most exciting places in the world for environmental innovation, with people across the country developing practical solutions to some of the greatest challenges we all share.

"Throughout this week, we will celebrate the innovators and entrepreneurs driving that progress, as well as the young people whose creativity and determination give us so much optimism for the future.

"Earthshot is about finding the very best solutions and helping them go further and faster, and there could be no more fitting place to showcase that mission than India.

“We look forward to meeting the innovators, entrepreneurs and young people whose ideas are helping to shape a more sustainable future.”