When it comes to beauty inspiration, Kate Middleton rarely disappoints. Whether attending a royal engagement, walking the red carpet, or appearing at an international event, the Princess of Wales keeps her makeup elegant, polished, and effortlessly wearable. However, for the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai, she appeared to turn up the glamour with a beauty look that beautifully complemented the occasion.

Kate Middleton's makeup at the Earthshot Prize (Instagram)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

Held on November 17, 2026, in Mumbai, the awards ceremony saw Kate step out in a stunning vermilion-red Anarkali by Indian designer Mahima Mahajan. While her outfit celebrated Indian craftsmanship, her makeup offered an interesting departure from her usual understated beauty choices. She opted for more defined eyes, a warmer complexion, a noticeable blush and soft, glossy lips. The result was a look that brought together her signature elegance and elements of Indian evening makeup.

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Here's a closer look at the makeup details worth taking inspiration from.

Smoky eyes with earthy undertones

The most noticeable feature of Kate's Earthshot Prize makeup was her eye look. Instead of sticking entirely to her familiar soft, neutral eye makeup, she embraced a more defined, smoky finish.

Her eyelids appeared to feature earthy brown shades with subtle plum undertones, adding depth and dimension to the eyes. A hint of peachy-champagne shimmer across the lids brought a reflective finish, making the eye makeup look more festive without appearing too heavy.

The eyeliner was another important detail. Defined along both the upper and lower lash lines, it gave her eyes a beautifully framed appearance. Her lashes also looked fuller, particularly towards the outer corners, creating a subtle lifted effect.

What makes this eye makeup particularly interesting is its versatility. You can recreate a similar look for weddings, festive celebrations and evening parties by blending brown and plum eyeshadows, adding a touch of shimmer to the centre of the lids and finishing with black or deep brown eyeliner.

Warm, rosy-peach blush for a healthy flush

Kate's complexion had a lovely warmth to it, thanks to the peachy-rose blush that added colour to her cheeks. Unlike a barely-there flush, this application was more noticeable and gave her face a fresh, healthy-looking appearance.

The blush worked particularly well with her red Anarkali, balancing the richness of the outfit without competing with its intricate embroidery.

There also appeared to be a subtle bronzed effect around her complexion, adding warmth and definition. Rather than opting for an overly sculpted contour, the overall finish looked soft and blended.

If you want to recreate this look, choose a warm peach, rosy nude or muted terracotta blush. Apply it to the apples of your cheeks and blend towards the temples for a naturally lifted appearance. A light layer of bronzer can further add warmth.

Luminous skin with a natural-looking finish

Another detail worth noticing was the overall finish of Kate's base makeup. Her complexion looked radiant, with a soft, luminous quality rather than an excessively matte or heavily powdered appearance.

The idea behind this kind of base makeup is to allow the skin to look fresh while providing enough coverage to create an even complexion. A lightweight foundation or skin tint, followed by concealer where needed, can help achieve a similar effect.

A little strategic highlighting on the high points of the face can also add dimension. The key is to maintain balance so that the complexion looks radiant rather than overly shiny.

Soft glossy lips keep the look balanced

With her eyes and cheeks taking centre stage, Kate kept her lip makeup relatively understated. Her lips featured a soft peachy-pink shade with a delicate glossy finish.

This was a clever beauty choice. A bold red lipstick might have competed with her vermilion outfit, while a completely nude lip could have made the overall makeup appear less defined. The peachy-pink colour added just enough freshness and complemented the warmer tones across her face.

For a similar finish, choose a rosy-pink or peach-toned lipstick and layer a clear or lightly tinted gloss over it. This combination works particularly well when you want your eye makeup to remain the focal point.

A half-up hairstyle completes the beauty look

Kate finished her appearance with a half-up, half-down hairstyle that allowed her glossy lengths to frame her face. The hairstyle added softness to the overall look and complemented the elaborate detailing of her Anarkali.

Together, the hairstyle and makeup created a beautiful balance between traditional Indian-inspired glamour and her familiar royal beauty aesthetic.

Tips to get a natural, flushed look

A natural, flushed look is all about adding a soft hint of colour to your cheeks and lips while keeping your skin looking fresh, healthy and radiant. The idea is to recreate the subtle rosy glow you get after a brisk walk, without making your makeup look too heavy. Here are some easy tips to achieve this look.

Start with well-hydrated skin

Healthy-looking makeup begins with good skin preparation. Apply a lightweight moisturiser to keep your skin hydrated and supple. Well-moisturised skin helps makeup blend seamlessly and gives your complexion a naturally dewy finish.

Choose a lightweight base

Skip heavy foundations and opt for a tinted moisturiser, BB cream or lightweight skin tint. These products even out your complexion while allowing your natural skin texture to show through. Use concealer only where needed to maintain a fresh, skin-like finish.

Pick the right blush shade

Choose blush colours that complement your natural undertone. Soft pink, peach, rose and coral shades work beautifully for a flushed appearance. If you have a deeper skin tone, try berry, terracotta or warm plum shades for a natural-looking pop of colour.

Opt for cream or liquid blush

Cream and liquid blushes are excellent choices for achieving a natural flush. They melt into the skin and create a soft, skin-like finish. Dab a small amount onto the apples of your cheeks and blend upwards towards your cheekbones using your fingertips or a damp makeup sponge.

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