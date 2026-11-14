Khushi Kapoor turns showstopper at fashion show in burgundy blazer co-ord set elevated with neckties worn as belt

The sixth edition of the Ajio Luxe Wkend is taking place at Jio World Garden in Mumbai from November 13 to 15, 2026. Among the celebrities walking the ramp on day one was Khushi Kapoor, who stunned in a tailored burgundy blazer co-ord set, styled with a patterned tie-belt. Check out her outfit below.

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Decoding Khushi Kapoor’s outfit

{{^usCountry}} Khushi Kapoor kept it simple and chic for The Runway event, wearing a tailored blazer-and-shorts ensemble. It comprised a structured, deep maroon blazer with sharp shoulders, notched lapels, and pushed-up sleeves, which functioned as a dress. The actor paired it with matching micro-shorts underneath. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khushi Kapoor kept it simple and chic for The Runway event, wearing a tailored blazer-and-shorts ensemble. It comprised a structured, deep maroon blazer with sharp shoulders, notched lapels, and pushed-up sleeves, which functioned as a dress. The actor paired it with matching micro-shorts underneath. {{/usCountry}}

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The highlight of the outfit, however, was the detail at Khushi Kapoor’s waist. She wore a patterned silk necktie wrapped around her waist like a sash belt, which added contrast and structure to the otherwise monochromatic outfit.

The actor kept jewellery and accessories to a minimum, wearing just a shimmering bracelet. She paired the outfit with metallic pointed-toe heels, turning it into a power-dress moment. She also wore simple nude makeup and let her hair down in soft waves for the event.

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About Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor is a 26-year-old Indian film actor who made her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which also starred Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Mihir Ahuja, and Vedang Raina among others.

She is the daughter of the late iconic actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. Khushi has fellow actor Janhvi Kapoor as her elder sister, and Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor as her half-siblings.

About Ajio Luxe Wkend 2026

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The Ajio Luxe Wkend 2026 is the sixth edition of an annual luxury fashion event taking place at the World Jio Centre in Mumbai, bringing together more than 250 brands across 14 categories.

The event promises attendees the opportunity to discover global and homegrown brands across fashion, beauty, art, home, design, watches, jewellery, automobiles, and collectables.