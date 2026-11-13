Khushi Kapoor's smoky eyes are perfect for party season: 6 eyeshadow palettes to recreate her glam look

Khushi Kapoor's smoky eyes are perfect for party season (Instagram: Khushi Kapoor) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Party season calls for a little extra drama, and what better way to elevate your makeup than with a statement eye look? While bold lips and glowing skin have their own charm, smoky eyes have a timeless appeal that works beautifully for evening parties, weddings and festive celebrations. Khushi Kapoor has been giving us plenty of beauty inspiration with her warm-toned makeup looks. One of her recent looks featured softly blended brown and bronze eyeshadows, kohl-defined eyes and wispy lashes. She paired the dramatic eye makeup with terracotta blush, a warm satin-finish base and muted brown lips. The result was glamorous without looking overly done. What makes this look particularly appealing is its versatility. You don't necessarily need professional makeup skills or an elaborate beauty kit to recreate it. A well-curated eyeshadow palette, a blending brush, kajal and mascara can help you achieve a similar effect. If you're planning to recreate Khushi Kapoor's smoky-eye look, here are six eyeshadow palettes worth considering. 6 eyeshadow palettes to recreate Khushi Kapoor's smoky-eye look

If you're new to experimenting with smoky eyes, this palette is a practical starting point. It features 12 nude shades with matte and shimmery finishes, including beige, brown and bronze tones. You can use lighter shades as a base, build depth with medium browns and add shimmer to the centre of your eyelids for a party-ready finish. Why we recommend it: Its neutral colour selection makes it versatile enough for everyday eye makeup as well as evening glam.

2 . Makeup Revolution Eyeshadow Palette for Women | Forever Flawless Allure Pallete – 18 Shades | Matte & Shimmer Finish | Glitter Eyeshadow | Long Lasting & Blendable Shimmer Eyeshadow Palette – 19g Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Want more options to experiment with? This 18-shade palette features matte, shimmer and marbled pressed glitter finishes. Its warm transition shades and rich pink tones allow you to create everything from soft smoky eyes to more dramatic party makeup. Why we recommend it: The variety of finishes gives you room to experiment with different interpretations of the classic smoky-eye look.

If you're shopping on a budget, add this palette to your list. It combines matte and shimmer shades to help you create neutral, warm-toned eye looks. You can build a subtle brown smoky effect for a dinner party or add shimmer for a more festive finish. Why we recommend it: It is an affordable option for anyone who wants to experiment with eye makeup without investing in an expensive palette.

A compact eyeshadow palette can be particularly useful when you're getting ready for a party or travelling for a wedding. Swiss Beauty's Ultimate 9 range features nine shades, with different colour combinations available. Choose a neutral or warm-toned variant featuring brown and bronze shades to create a softly blended smoky look. Why we recommend it: Its compact format and budget-friendly price make it a convenient addition to a beginner's makeup collection.

If you love experimenting with eye makeup, the RENEE Fearless Eyeshadow Palette is worth considering. Its range of shades allows you to play with different eye makeup styles, from subtle everyday looks to more dramatic party-ready eyes. Use a deeper shade to define the outer corners, blend a transition colour into the crease and finish with a shimmery shade for added dimension. It can be a useful addition to your makeup kit when you want to experiment with a smoky-eye look. Why we recommend it: A versatile option for experimenting with different eye makeup looks, especially when you enjoy adding depth and definition to your eyes.

Want to create dramatic eyes for your next party? The Lakme 9 in 1 Ultimate Glam Eyeshadow Palette in Shimmer & Smoke is a great option to explore. It features nine blendable shades with a combination of soft mattes, light-reflecting shimmers and metallic finishes. Its buildable, silky-smooth formula lets you experiment with different intensities, whether you prefer softly defined eyes or a bold smoky look. Blend the darker shades around your lash line and outer corners, and finish with shimmer for added dimension. Why we recommend it: The combination of matte, shimmer and metallic shades makes it a versatile pick for creating both everyday and evening eye makeup looks. How to recreate Khushi Kapoor's smoky-eye makeup You don't need to be a professional makeup artist to achieve a beautifully blended smoky eye. Follow these steps to create a similar warm-toned party look: Prep your eyelids: Apply an eyeshadow primer or a thin layer of concealer and set it lightly to create an even base. Apply a transition shade: Take a medium brown eyeshadow and blend it into your crease using a fluffy blending brush. Build the smoky effect: Use a deeper chocolate-brown shade along the outer corners and lash line. Blend gently to avoid harsh edges. Add bronze shimmer: Apply a bronze or copper shimmer to the centre of your eyelids. You can use your fingertip for a more concentrated finish. Define your eyes: Apply black or brown kajal along the upper and lower lash lines. Gently smudge the lower lash line with a little brown eyeshadow. Finish with mascara: Apply mascara to your upper and lower lashes. You can also add wispy false lashes for extra definition. Similar stories for you: Clean beauty in 2026: What does it really mean, and are your skincare products as safe as they claim? I tried and tested 5 body lotions on my sensitive and dry skin for winter; here's which one stood out Long-lasting perfumes for winter: Fragrances that keep you smelling irresistible all season

FAQ for Smoky eyes Which eyeshadow colours are best for creating smoky eyes? Brown, chocolate, charcoal, black, bronze, copper and taupe are some of the most versatile shades for smoky-eye makeup. Warm brown and bronze shades are particularly useful for creating a softer, wearable party look. Can beginners create a smoky-eye look? Yes. Beginners can start with three shades: a light neutral shade, a medium brown transition shade and a deep brown shade. Blend them gradually, concentrating the darkest colour near the lash line and outer corners. Which lipstick goes best with smoky eyes? Nude, caramel, brown, rose and muted pink lipsticks complement smoky eyes beautifully. If your eye makeup is dramatic, a softer lip colour can help balance the overall look. How can I prevent eyeshadow from creasing? Start with an eyeshadow primer to create a smooth base. Avoid applying too much product at once and blend the colours in thin layers. A suitable setting spray can also help your finished makeup last longer. Are brown smoky eyes suitable for Indian skin tones? Absolutely. Chocolate brown, bronze, copper and warm taupe shades can complement a wide range of Indian skin tones. Choose shades according to your undertone and the intensity of makeup you prefer.