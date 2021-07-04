Kiara Advani in yellow strapless bikini makes a case for monotone swimsuits

With her latest post on Instagram, Kiara Advani just sent a message to her bikini body, and we all relate. The actor is missing her bikini body along with the sea, sand and the tropical sun as she shared a swimsuit-clad throwback picture of herself from the Maldives. The actor had escaped to the island nation with her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra earlier this year.

Kiara shared a picture of herself dressed in a bright yellow bikini on Instagram with the caption, “Dear Bikini Bod, pls come back. #throwback.” She posed by an infinity pool for the click and made us all jealous of her vacation days. She showed the internet that the best accessory to don with a swimsuit is a straw hat.

Kiara flaunted her toned abs in a strapless bandeau style bikini top and bottom in the photo. The set came in a canary yellow colour.

Kiara’s bikini top featured an overlapping detail on the front and a barely-there back strap. She wore the top with a bikini bottom. It had knotted details on the side.

Kiara wore her yellow swimsuit with a sheer white shrug adorned with lace details on the hems. She completed the look with a straw hat, minimal make-up with glowing skin and open locks.

This is not the first time that Kiara has given us a glimpse into her collection of monotone bikini sets. The star had earlier shared a video of herself enjoying the Maldivian sun in a hot pink bikini set.

She explored the island, lounged on a swing and did so much more in the reel while wearing the bandeau style strapless bikini top and high-waist bottoms.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani is gearing up for the release of Shershaah that also stars Sidharth Malhotra, post that the actor will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Shashank Khaitan’s untitled next.

