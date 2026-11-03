Kim Kardashian makes a daring fashion statement in crocodile effect corset gown styled with diamond earrings for All’s Fair season 2 premiere

Kim Kardashian knows how to command attention with her bold and dramatic fashion choices, and her latest red-carpet appearance was no exception. The reality star turned heads in a striking head-to-toe crocodile-effect ensemble as she attended the New York City premiere of season 2 of All’s Fair on Monday, November 2. (Also read: Kim Kardashian celebrates her 46th birthday in two archival Paco Rabanne couture dresses from 1995 and dramatic jewelled headpieces )

Kim Kardashian stuns in sculpted gown

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For the occasion, Kim stepped out in a custom pale grey sculptural corset gown by Ashi Studio. The dramatic creation featured an intricate combination of delicate Chantilly lace, sheer panels and crocodile-embossed leather, creating a striking interplay of textures. The figure-hugging silhouette highlighted the corseted structure, while the semi-sheer lace detailing added a daring element to the overall look.

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One of the standout features of the gown was its distinctive leather neckpiece, which extended into a corset-inspired design. Intricate cascading suede cords ran down the skirt, creating a shredded, almost deconstructed crocodile-like effect. The floor-length silhouette was completed with a delicate flowing train, adding further drama to her red-carpet appearance.

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How she styled her look

{{^usCountry}} Staying true to the bold aesthetic, Kim accessorised the ensemble with a matching leather choker and oversized diamond stud earrings. She kept her dark hair sleek, styling it into a polished low ponytail with a few face-framing strands left loose. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Staying true to the bold aesthetic, Kim accessorised the ensemble with a matching leather choker and oversized diamond stud earrings. She kept her dark hair sleek, styling it into a polished low ponytail with a few face-framing strands left loose. {{/usCountry}}

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For her beauty look, the Kardashian star opted for dramatic black eyeliner, gunmetal eyeshadow, soft pink blush and a nude lip. She posed for photographs alongside her All’s Fair co-stars, including Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, Niecy Nash-Betts and Naomi Watts, who joined her for the special premiere at Highline Studios in New York City.

Kim Kardashian’s association with stylist Law Roach

The appearance comes as Kim continues her fashion collaboration with celebrity stylist Law Roach, who is known for working with several high-profile names, including Zendaya, Ariana Grande and Céline Dion.

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The stylist has been experimenting with archival fashion and dramatic couture silhouettes for Kim’s promotional appearances. Just last week, as she continued promoting All’s Fair, she stepped out in a vintage beaded dress designed by Todd Oldham. The look showcased a different side of her fashion sensibility while maintaining her penchant for statement-making ensembles.