Kim Kardashian celebrates her 46th birthday in two archival Paco Rabanne couture dresses from 1995 and dramatic jewelled headpieces

She paired it with a matching chainmail-style headpiece decorated with oversized emerald-green stones, worn over her long, straight hair. Black open-toed heels completed the ensemble, keeping the attention firmly on the statement-making outfit.

Kim kicked off the evening in a lime-green crystal-trimmed mesh minidress featuring a plunging neckline, a high slit and sparkling embellishments. Designed to resemble an open robe, the daring dress brought plenty of drama to her birthday look.

Kim Kardashian is taking birthday dressing to another level! Turning 46 on October 21, the SKIMS founder celebrated in vintage Paco Rabanne couture, stepping out in two seriously glam looks from the designer ’s 1995 collection. The celebration took place at Baldi, inside the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, where Kardashian joined members of her family for an evening of birthday festivities. (Also read: Rakul Preet Singh talks her fashion evolution and everyday dressing mantra: ‘I didn’t really have an idea of what my style was’ | HT Exclusive )

The standout looks were handpicked by Olivier Rousteing, Rabanne’s creative director, who selected the archival designs for Kim’s birthday dinner. Celebrity stylist Law Roach put the ensembles together, giving the vintage couture pieces a fresh, modern feel.

But Kim wasn’t done with just one look. For her exit, she switched into a fuchsia-red version of the dress from the same Fall 1995 haute couture collection. This time, she opted for a matching headpiece featuring smaller red stones and added an oversized crystal pendant necklace for extra sparkle.

The metallic mesh, colourful crystals and futuristic headpieces brought a distinctly retro-futuristic vibe to both outfits. And while the dresses came from a collection that debuted decades ago, Kim made them feel right at home in her signature, statement-making wardrobe.

Kim celebrated the special evening surrounded by her family, including sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, brother Rob Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner.

Between the vintage couture, dramatic accessories and outfit change, Kim made sure her 46th birthday was anything but ordinary. Two bold looks, one iconic designer archive and plenty of sparkle—it's safe to say she gave her birthday celebration a fashionable twist.

And honestly, when it comes to making a statement, Kim Kardashian clearly knows how to do it in style.