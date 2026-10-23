Rakul Preet Singh talks her fashion evolution and everyday dressing mantra: ‘I didn’t really have an idea of what my style was’ | HT Exclusive
Rakul Preet Singh opens up about her evolving personal style, fashion journey and the everyday wardrobe essentials that make her feel confident and comfortable.
Fashion is as much about self-discovery as it is about keeping up with trends. For actor Rakul Preet Singh, personal style has been an evolving journey of understanding what feels authentic to her, both on and off the red carpet. She shares with HT Lifestyle insights into her fashion journey, from her everyday dressing choices to the little details that influence how she puts a look together. (Also read: Rani Mukerji’s metallic grey saree look with bold statement glasses at Sabyasachi’s Diwali reception is a lesson in modern festive dressing )
Rakul Preet Singh on finding her personal style
Reflecting on how her style has changed over the years, Rakul says, “I think I've just understood my sense of style a little more.” Looking back at her early days in the industry, she admits, “When I started out in the industry, I really didn't have an idea of who I am, what is my style, what is style on the whole. And I think it's been an evolving process over the years.”
When it comes to getting ready in a hurry, Rakul keeps things simple and fuss-free. Her five-minute outfit formula is all about wardrobe staples that never go out of fashion. “Denim, a tank top and sneakers, that's it,” she says, summing up her go-to look in a few words.
Why comfort is key to Rakul's fashion choices
For Rakul, versatility is just as important as style. Asked which item she would happily repeat across different festive looks, she points to footwear. “I think I could repeat my footwear, like a comfortable pair of footwear.” Her answer highlights the value of investing in pieces that combine practicality with everyday appeal.
And how does she make sure a pair of shoes feels as good as it looks? Rakul's approach is refreshingly straightforward. “I walk, I jump, I hop around, and I make sure that I'm able to feel the comfort even if I'm walking around and dancing.”
For Rakul, personal style is ultimately about discovering what works for you and finding the right balance between looking good and feeling comfortable.
On the work front
On the professional front, Rakul Preet Singh is set to play Surpanakha in Nitesh Tiwari’s much-anticipated two-part epic Ramayana, with the first instalment scheduled for a theatrical release on November 5, 2026. She was also seen in De De Pyaar De 2, the sequel to her 2019 romantic comedy, alongside Ajay Devgn.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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