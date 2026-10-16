Want to twin with your partner this Navratri? Here's how to coordinate festive looks without overdoing it

Neha recommends playing with complementary shades instead of identical colours. If one person is wearing a lighter shade, the other can opt for a darker tone from the same colour family. “For instance, if I am wearing a light pink outfit, Thejas could wear a deeper rose or wine shade. Similarly, a pastel outfit paired with a deeper, richer tone creates a lovely balance,” said Neha. This adds depth to your pictures and lets both outfits stand out individually.

“For Thejas and me, coordinating festive outfits has always been about complementing each other rather than wearing exactly the same thing. While creating our Nine Days, Nine Looks in Love Navratri series, I realised that the smallest details can bring two outfits together beautifully without making them look too coordinated,” said Neha.

Matching outfits with your partner can be a fun way to celebrate Navratri, but getting the look right requires more than wearing the same colour from head to toe. Think complementary hues, coordinated prints and accessories that tie two outfits together without making them look identical. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, content creators Neha and Thejas Bhat shared how couples can embrace the art of twinning while letting their individual styles shine.

Comfort is equally important. Navratri involves hours of dancing, so breathable fabrics, comfortable footwear, lightweight accessories, and outfits that allow easy movement should take priority over aesthetics. An outfit might look stunning in a photograph, but if you cannot comfortably dance in it, it isn't the right festive look.

For Garba and Dandiya nights, jewel tones such as royal blue, emerald green, wine, and magenta photograph beautifully, especially when balanced with ivory, beige, or gold. Contrasting colours can work just as well, provided there is one common element connecting the outfits.

“I also feel that both partners should dress in a way that reflects their individual personalities,” highlighted Neha. If one person prefers a traditional silk saree and the other is more comfortable in a simple kurta, there is no need to compromise. You can bring the looks together through colours, textures, or accessories. The goal is to look like a couple who complement each other, not like you are wearing a uniform.

Accessories are another easy way to tie your looks together. We love the idea of subtle matching elements such as brooches, pocket squares, jewellery, or even a similar accent colour in our outfits. A brooch on a kurta or jacket can complement the colour of a woman’s jewellery or dupatta without making the outfits look identical. Even coordinating metallic tones, such as gold or silver, can make a difference. You don't need to match everything; one or two shared details are enough.

According to Neha, if you are coordinating at the last minute, don't shop unnecessarily. Work with what you already own. A simple kurta, a saree or lehenga, and a shared colour accent through a dupatta, brooch, stole, jewellery or pocket square can instantly create a coordinated look.

For me, the most beautiful couple looks are the ones where both people feel confident in their own style while still looking like they belong together.