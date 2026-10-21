Kim Kardashian dresses up as daughter North West for first Halloween 2026 costume and internet can't tell the difference
Kim Kardashian kicked off Halloween early by recreating daughter North West’s cyber-goth style, complete with a blue wig, piercings, and an all-black outfit.
Halloween is upon us, and Kim Kardashian just dropped the cutest look for the spooky season! The entrepreneur and reality TV star transformed into her daughter, North West, to kickstart Halloween celebrations. On October 20, she posted pictures on Instagram of herself dressed as her daughter, with the caption “Halloween 2026.”
Also Read | Kate Middleton wears butter yellow Elie Saab dress with Princess Diana's famous Lover's Knot tiara to attend royal banquet with Prince William
Kim dressed up as North West for her early Halloween 2026 costume, donning a blue wig, facial studs, fake piercings, and edgy cyber-goth styling. Let's decode her look:
Kim Kardashian is North West's twin for Halloween season
Kim Kardashian kicked off Halloween season by dressing up as her 13-year-old daughter, North West, whom she shares with her ex, Kanye West. The 46-year-old wore an all-black outfit featuring a short-sleeved, baggy cybersigilism T-shirt over an oversized striped long-sleeved top and a pleated miniskirt.
She paired the ensemble with North's spiky skull necklace and bracelets. To complete the look, she copied her daughter's signature go-to full-glam makeup, a faux-bridge piercing, dermal piercings on the thighs and fingers, a sleek blue wig, the same colour as North's, embellished glam nails, and high-ankle sneakers. All of these details really pulled the look together.
'She's not a regular mom, she's a cool mom'
The internet loved Kim's transformation and flooded the comments section with praise for her look, with many thinking that she was actually North West in the pictures. One Instagram user commented, “She's not a regular mom, she's a cool mom.”
Someone else commented, “I thought it was Northie for a split second. Twins!” Another wrote, “Dressing up as your daughter is fire lol.”
A few users praised her for getting every detail of the look right and wrote, “I'M SHOOOOOOOK I THOUGHT YOU WERE JUST POSTING YOUR DAUGHTER TWINS FOR SURE,” “I swear, Northieeeee directed this shootttttt,” and “Oh Kimberly, this is iconic OH MY GAWD.”
About Kim Kardashian and North West
Kim Kardashian is an American media personality, socialite, and businesswoman. She rose to global fame through the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians and later starred in Hulu's The Kardashians.
North is the eldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. She made her musical debut and released her EP, N0rth4evr. She also made her voice-acting debut in PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie (2023) and frequently shares content on social media alongside her mother.
Apart from North West, Kim has three more children with her ex-husband, Kanye West: Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. She shares joint legal and physical custody of the kids.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.