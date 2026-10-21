Kim Kardashian dresses up as daughter North West for first Halloween 2026 costume and internet can't tell the difference

Kim Kardashian kicked off Halloween season by dressing up as her 13-year-old daughter, North West, whom she shares with her ex, Kanye West. The 46-year-old wore an all-black outfit featuring a short-sleeved, baggy cybersigilism T-shirt over an oversized striped long-sleeved top and a pleated miniskirt.

Kim dressed up as North West for her early Halloween 2026 costume, donning a blue wig, facial studs, fake piercings, and edgy cyber-goth styling. Let's decode her look:

Halloween is upon us, and Kim Kardashian just dropped the cutest look for the spooky season! The entrepreneur and reality TV star transformed into her daughter, North West, to kickstart Halloween celebrations. On October 20, she posted pictures on Instagram of herself dressed as her daughter, with the caption “Halloween 2026.”

She paired the ensemble with North's spiky skull necklace and bracelets. To complete the look, she copied her daughter's signature go-to full-glam makeup, a faux-bridge piercing, dermal piercings on the thighs and fingers, a sleek blue wig, the same colour as North's, embellished glam nails, and high-ankle sneakers. All of these details really pulled the look together.

'She's not a regular mom, she's a cool mom' The internet loved Kim's transformation and flooded the comments section with praise for her look, with many thinking that she was actually North West in the pictures. One Instagram user commented, “She's not a regular mom, she's a cool mom.”

Someone else commented, “I thought it was Northie for a split second. Twins!” Another wrote, “Dressing up as your daughter is fire lol.”

A few users praised her for getting every detail of the look right and wrote, “I'M SHOOOOOOOK I THOUGHT YOU WERE JUST POSTING YOUR DAUGHTER TWINS FOR SURE,” “I swear, Northieeeee directed this shootttttt,” and “Oh Kimberly, this is iconic OH MY GAWD.”