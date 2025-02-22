Kriti Sanon's dreamy ethnic looks in black, green and golden prove she's the most stylish wedding guest: See new pics

Kriti Sanon is the ultimate stylish wedding guest, and her recent desi looks are proof of that. The 34-year-old actor is a true fashionista who never fails to turn heads with her impeccable style. She's quite active on social media, and her Insta-diaries are nothing short of a treasure trove of fashion inspiration. Recently, she attended a wedding and served elegance in a series of stunning ethnic looks. Let's take a closer look and pick some fashion cues. (Also read: Kriti Sanon's latest looks in chic outfits prove that androgynous fashion is the ultimate cool-girl trend: Watch ) Kriti Sanon dazzled in a series of ethnic outfits at a recent wedding.(Instagram/@kritisanon)

Decoding Kriti Sanon's stunning ethnic diaries

On Saturday, Kriti gave her fans a weekend treat by taking to Instagram and uploading a series of pictures accompanied by the caption, "Tell me that you're Desi without telling me that you're Desi!" In the post, she can be seen striking glam poses in a series of ethnic ensembles, from sarees and sharara sets to glamorous gowns, delighting fashion lovers.

In the first look, Kriti stunned in a gorgeous beige saree by Arpita Mehta. The netted fabric was adorned with intricate zari embroidery all over, exuding sheer elegance. She draped it gracefully and paired it with a matching sleeveless sequin blouse. To elevate her look, she accessorized with gold jewellery, including a choker necklace, statement earrings, and stacked bangles. Her outfit comes with a price tag of ₹3.55 lakh.

Her second look was just as glamorous as she rocked a black saree-style gown by Ridhi Mehra. Priced at ₹79,900, the outfit featured a plunging neckline, spaghetti straps, and stunning ruffle detailing, along with an embroidered ruched belt that accentuated her silhouette. She paired it with dazzling jewellery and statement diamond rings adorning her fingers.

How much her green sharara set costs

Showcasing contemporary glam, in another look, she wore a stunning green sharara set by Ritika Mirchandani, priced at ₹1,68,000. The Arctic lime green spaghetti-strap kurta was adorned with intricate floral cutwork embroidery, paired with an embellished belt and Aztec embroidered sharara pants. She completed the look with a matching netted dupatta draped around her arms and statement jewellery, exuding elegance.

In one of the looks, Kriti stunned in an aqua blue kurta set from Label Nobo, priced at ₹15,700. The ensemble featured intricate white embroidery all over, radiating elegance. She styled it with blue-tinted shades, bold red lips, statement earrings, and a pair of classic juttis.