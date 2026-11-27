Haircare routines are evolving, and one trend I find particularly interesting is the shift towards lightweight hair oils and overnight treatments. Traditional hair oiling has always been a part of Indian beauty rituals, but not everyone enjoys the sticky feeling, lengthy application process or repeated shampooing that sometimes comes with it.

Lightweight hair oils (Magnific)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

This is where lightweight hair oils and leave-in treatments come into the picture. Designed to nourish, condition and smooth the hair, these formulations offer a convenient way to care for dry, dull and frizz-prone strands. Some are designed for overnight application, allowing you to incorporate haircare into your bedtime routine, while others work as post-wash finishing products.

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Unlike heavier traditional oils, lightweight formulations are generally easier to distribute through the hair and can be particularly useful for people with fine or medium-textured strands that tend to get weighed down.

Benefits of using lightweight hair oils and overnight treatments

Adding a lightweight hair oil or overnight treatment to your routine can offer several benefits:

1. Helps manage dryness: Oils containing argan, jojoba and other conditioning ingredients help soften dry hair and improve its feel. They can also help reduce moisture loss from the hair shaft.

2. Controls frizz and flyaways: Lightweight oils and smoothing serums help condition the hair surface, making unruly strands easier to manage. This can be particularly helpful during humid weather.

3. Adds shine: Dry and rough hair often looks dull. A suitable hair oil can smooth the outer surface of the strands, helping them reflect light better and appear shinier.

4. Reduces tangles and breakage: Conditioning treatments improve slip, making hair easier to detangle. This can help minimise mechanical breakage caused by aggressive brushing.

5. Makes nighttime haircare convenient: Overnight treatments allow you to condition your hair while you sleep. Depending on the formulation, you can either wash the product out the following morning or leave it in.

6. Saves time during the day: Leave-in oils and overnight serums can be incorporated into an existing routine without requiring lengthy daytime treatments.

5 lightweight hair oils and overnight treatments to try

If you want to experiment with this haircare trend, here are five products to consider.

If you are looking for a versatile hair oil serum, L'Oréal Paris Extraordinary Oil is worth considering. It features a blend of six flower oils, including lotus, chamomile, flax, tiare, rose and sunflower. These ingredients help condition the hair, improve softness and add shine.

What makes this serum interesting is its versatility. You can use it before shampooing, before styling, after washing or as an overnight hair treatment. Its lightweight texture is designed to nourish hair without making it feel excessively greasy or weighed down.

For nighttime use, distribute a few drops through the mid-lengths and ends before going to bed. The following morning, your hair can feel softer and more manageable.

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For those who prefer a no-rinse nighttime treatment, The Earth Collective Overnight Hair Illuminator is an interesting option. Unlike conventional oil-based products, it features a water-based formulation designed to condition dull, porous and unmanageable hair.

Its ingredient list includes pine bark extract, soya protein, rosemary, panthenol and hydrolysed jojoba esters. These ingredients help improve the appearance and manageability of the hair while reducing the look of frizz.

The non-greasy texture makes it convenient for bedtime application. Take a few drops in your palms, spread them evenly through the lengths and work towards the ends. You do not need to rinse it out.

Brillare 10% Rosemary Hair Oil is an option to consider if you want to incorporate rosemary-infused care into your haircare routine. Formulated with 10% rosemary, this hair oil is designed to nourish the scalp and condition hair strands.

Rosemary is a popular botanical ingredient in haircare, particularly in products formulated for scalp care and hair-strengthening routines. Regular scalp massage with a suitable hair oil can also help distribute the product evenly and make the haircare ritual more relaxing.

Apply it as a pre-wash treatment, massage gently into the scalp and leave it on for the duration recommended on the packaging before shampooing. It can be a useful addition to an overnight oiling routine, provided the product instructions permit extended application.

Avimee Herbal Keshpallav Hair Oil is another option for people who prefer botanical oil blends. Its formulation includes a combination of more than 30 oils, including bhringraj, amla, rosemary, brahmi, almond, black sesame, castor and jojoba.

The product is designed to nourish the scalp and hair while supporting hair strength and overall hair quality. It also features 5% Nansyl, a botanical active complex highlighted by the brand for its hair-density-focused formulation.

For an overnight oiling routine, apply a small amount to the scalp, massage gently and leave it on for the recommended duration before washing. The brand suggests using it two to three times a week.

For people with fine hair who find conventional hair oils too heavy, Moroccanoil Treatment Light is worth considering. This lightweight version of the brand's popular hair treatment is formulated specifically for fine and light-coloured hair.

It features argan oil and linseed extract, which help condition the strands, improve softness and add shine. The treatment can also help detangle hair, smooth flyaways and make styling easier.

Apply one to two pumps to clean, towel-dried hair, focusing on the mid-lengths and ends. You can also use a small amount on dry hair to tame flyaways and smooth rough ends. Unlike the other nighttime options in this list, this is primarily a leave-in styling and finishing treatment rather than an overnight scalp oil.

How to use lightweight hair oils and overnight treatments

Here are a few tips to help you get the most out of these products:

Choose the right formulation: Fine hair generally benefits from lightweight serums and oils, while thick, coarse or very dry hair may need richer conditioning products.

Apply sparingly: Start with a few drops and increase the quantity only if needed. Too much product can make your hair look greasy.

Focus on the lengths and ends: Unless the product is specifically designed for scalp application, avoid applying it directly to the scalp.

Protect your pillowcase: If you are using an oil-based overnight treatment, tie your hair loosely or use a soft hair wrap.

Follow product instructions: Some treatments need to be washed off, while leave-in products should remain in the hair.

Do not skip regular cleansing: Wash out pre-shampoo oils properly to prevent unwanted product buildup.

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