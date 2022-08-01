Loved Kareena Kapoor Khan's V-neck floral print dress from the last post of her Europe trip? It costs 14k

Actor Kareena Kapoor has been busy after returning from her Europe trip with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and their sons, Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan. The family went on a long vacation, and the Laal Singh Chaddha actor documented some snippets on her Instagram page. Her last post from the Europe trip shows Kareena lounging at a restaurant in a V-neck dress, and it delighted many fashion enthusiasts. In case you are one of them, worry not because we found where you can get the exact look for your summer collection.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram page to share her last picture from her European summer holiday. It shows the star chilling on a sofa inside a restaurant in the United Kingdom. She captioned the post, "I am coming home...Summer has officially ended...Get up Stand up...Get to work...Mumbai I am ready for you." The dress Kareena chose for the photo is from the shelves of the Italian clothing label Patrizia Pepe. Check out the picture below. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor's post-yoga glow during meditation in Lotus Pose will leave you motivated to workout: See pics)

Kareena's dress is currently available on the Patrizia Pepe website. It is called the V-neck Dress with Print, and adding it to your collection will cost you ₹14,020 (172.80 Euros).

The dress Kareena Kapoor wore in her last post from Europe holiday. (patriziapepe.com)

Kareena's viscose georgette dress comes with the energy of pastel colours and a feminine style, making it an ideal choice for spending summers without a care in the world or going on brunch dates with your friends. It features a deep V neckline, full sleeves with cinched cuffs, a matching belt to adjust the waist and accentuate her silhouette, a side thigh-high slit, and a pretty floral pattern in various hues.

In the end, Kareena glammed up her holiday fit with open side-parted tresses, a no-makeup look, and nude lip shade. Lastly, a sleek bracelet rounded it all off for the Laal Singh Chaddha actor.

Meanwhile, Kareena's next project is the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan, Chaitanya Akkineni and Mona Singh. The film is slated for an August 11 release in theatres. It is an official Hindi adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood film Forest Gump.