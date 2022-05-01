Kareena Kapoor's post-yoga glow during meditation in Lotus Pose will leave you motivated to workout: See pics

Whether busy with her packed work schedule or enjoying a vacation, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan always finds time to hit the yoga mat. The star works out with her fitness instructor Anshuka Parwani, and they often share snippets from the schedule. Kareena's latest post shows her indulging in a therapeutic meditation session while sitting in the Lotus Pose. Her post-workout glow after the session got a shoutout from Anshuka and even impressed us. It will motivate you to kickstart your yoga journey today.

On Saturday evening, Anshuka, known for training stars like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, and Ananya Panday among others, posted a photo of Kareena meditating after a fruitful yoga session. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor meditated while sitting in the Lotus Position or Padmasana. "Back with my h(Om)ie and that post-practice glow," Anshuka captioned Kareena's pictures. Scroll ahead to check out the post. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor nails a head-turning look in floral mini dress worth ₹73k)

The post shows Kareena sitting on a yoga mat in the Lotus Position or Padmasana with her eyes closed and straight back. Dressed in a black sports bra and high-rise yoga tights, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor did the session. She teamed her fuss-free workout look sans any make-up and open back-swept tresses.

Meditation Benefits:

Meditation has several physical and emotional benefits. It helps gain a new perspective on stressful situations, build skills to manage stress, increase self-awareness, focus on the present, and reduce negative emotions. It is a great grounding technique.

Lotus Pose or Padmasana Benefits:

Lotus Pose or Padmasana opens up the hips, stretches the ankles and knees, calms the brain, increases awareness and attentiveness, keeps the spine straight, develops good posture, and eases menstrual discomfort. It also keeps the joints and ligaments flexible.

Meanwhile, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. It will be Kareena's first movie since 2020's Angrezi Medium. The film is scheduled for a January 11 release. Apart from this, Kareena also has a web series with Sujoy Ghosh and another project with Hansal Mehta.