If there is one outfit combination that never really goes out of style, it is a well-tailored blazer and trousers. And Kate Middleton just gave us another reason to revisit it.

Loved Kate Middleton's ivory pantsuit in Mumbai? 6 similar styles to shop (Pinterest)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

During her Mumbai appearance on November 17, the Princess of Wales stepped out in an elegant ivory-white pantsuit, pairing a sharply tailored blazer with matching wide-leg trousers and a white V-neck blouse. The structured shoulders, fitted waist and clean lines gave the outfit a polished silhouette without making it look overly formal.

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But the detail that made the monochrome look particularly interesting was her choice of accessories. Kate added statement dangling silver earrings and a delicate gold pendant necklace, bringing a little personality to an otherwise understated outfit. Soft, voluminous waves and natural-looking makeup completed the look.

It was classic royal power dressing, but with a relaxed, contemporary feel. And if you have been looking to add a versatile blazer-and-trouser set to your wardrobe, this is a look worth bookmarking.

Here are six women's co-ord sets, blazers and formal suits that can help you recreate the same polished aesthetic.

6 pantsuits and co-ord sets inspired by Kate Middleton's ivory look

Style What to look for Best suited for Selvia co-ord set Matching blazer and trousers Smart-casual dressing Leriya Fashion co-ord Coordinated western set Casual outings SaintX formal blazer Structured, lined blazer Office and meetings Leriya Fashion three-piece suit Blazer, trousers and coordinated styling Workwear Three-piece formal suit Blazer, high-waist trousers and camisole Interviews and events Cotton-blend suit set Blazer, trousers and camisole Office and formal occasions

1. A matching blazer-and-trouser co-ord for effortless power dressing

A matching blazer and trouser set is probably the easiest way to recreate Kate's coordinated look without spending too much time putting an outfit together. This Selvia co-ord set offers a two-piece blazer-and-trouser silhouette, making it an option for anyone who enjoys coordinated dressing.

The product listing identifies the set in mauve, so it is not an ivory match to Kate's outfit. However, if you are drawn to the silhouette, you can look for a lighter neutral colour option, if available.

Style it with a fitted top, pointed-toe heels and a structured handbag. You can also wear the blazer separately with tailored trousers or jeans, giving you more ways to use the pieces.

2. A relaxed co-ord set for a less formal take on the look

Not every blazer-inspired outfit needs to look like traditional officewear. This Leriya Fashion co-ord set offers a more relaxed western styling direction for anyone who prefers coordinated outfits over a strictly formal suit.

The product title includes several different garment descriptions, so check the actual product photographs and selected variant carefully before purchasing. In particular, confirm whether the listing is for a blazer-and-trouser combination or a different co-ord silhouette.

For a Kate-inspired finish, choose a neutral colour option if available and style it with a simple inner top, delicate jewellery and classic heels.

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3. A structured formal blazer for a polished workwear wardrobe

Sometimes, all you need is a well-cut blazer to make an outfit look more put together. This SaintX women's formal blazer is described as fully lined, regular fit and made from four-way stretchable, ultra-light fabric.

Unlike a complete pantsuit, this is a blazer-only option, so you can pair it with matching trousers already in your wardrobe or build a coordinated outfit around it.

For an understated look inspired by Kate, try an ivory or beige colour option, if available. Wear it over a simple V-neck blouse with tailored trousers and minimal jewellery. It is a versatile styling formula for meetings, presentations and formal events.

4. A three-piece blazer suit for a coordinated look

If you prefer having the entire outfit sorted in one purchase, this Leriya Fashion three-piece co-ord set is worth exploring. Its listing describes a blazer suit with a three-piece design, making it a more complete alternative to buying a blazer and trousers separately.

The styling potential is particularly interesting because you can wear the full set together or separate the pieces to create different outfits. A neutral colour option, if available, would bring it closer to Kate's monochrome aesthetic.

Pair it with understated heels, a delicate pendant and a structured tote for a smart, coordinated look.

5. A three-piece formal suit for interviews and office events

For women who enjoy classic formal dressing, this three-piece suit set combines a cotton-blend blazer, high-waist trousers and a camisole. The coordinated pieces make it an option for building a complete workwear outfit without having to source each element separately.

The high-waist trouser silhouette can be styled with a tucked-in camisole and a fitted blazer for a clean, streamlined look. Add pointed-toe pumps and a structured handbag to complete the outfit.

If you want to recreate Kate's ivory look, check whether the listing offers a cream, ivory or white variant before adding it to your basket.

6. A cotton-blend suit set for understated office elegance

Another three-piece option to consider is this women's cotton-blend solid suit set, which includes a formal blazer, high-waist trousers and a camisole top.

The coordinated silhouette makes it suitable for anyone looking to build a more polished formal wardrobe. You could wear the entire set for a meeting or professional event, or style the blazer separately with a simple top and a different pair of trousers.

For a softer interpretation of Kate's outfit, look for a light neutral shade and keep the accessories minimal. A pair of silver earrings, a delicate necklace and classic heels can make the outfit feel elegant without looking overdone.

How to recreate Kate Middleton's ivory pantsuit look

The appeal of Kate's outfit lies in its clean tailoring and restrained styling. You don't need an expensive designer suit to achieve a similar effect. A few thoughtful choices can make a simple blazer-and-trouser combination look considerably more polished.

Choose a well-fitted blazer: Look for structured shoulders, clean lapels and a defined waist. The blazer should sit comfortably without pulling across the buttons.

Try wide-leg or straight-leg trousers: A tailored pair of trousers that falls neatly over your footwear creates a streamlined silhouette.

Stick to a tonal colour palette: Ivory, cream, off-white and beige can be worn together for an elegant monochrome outfit. Pay attention to differences in fabric shades so the pieces complement each other.

Add a simple inner layer: A V-neck blouse, camisole or fitted top keeps the outfit looking clean and balanced.

Use accessories to add personality: Kate's silver drop earrings show how statement jewellery can bring character to minimal tailoring. You could also try a delicate pendant, a watch or a structured handbag.

Finish with classic footwear: Pointed-toe pumps, neutral heels or understated loafers can all work, depending on how formal you want the outfit to feel.

Why the ivory pantsuit is a wardrobe staple

There is a reason a coordinated blazer and trouser set continues to feature in workwear and occasionwear wardrobes. It is versatile, easy to style and can be worn in several different ways.

An ivory pantsuit, in particular, offers a softer alternative to the conventional black or navy formal suit. You can wear it for professional meetings, daytime events, dinners and occasions where you want to look polished without reaching for a dress.

Kate Middleton's Mumbai appearance is a reminder that good tailoring does not need excessive embellishment or complicated styling. A crisp blazer, matching trousers, a simple blouse and a thoughtful choice of accessories can do all the work.

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Kate Middleton's pantsuit: FAQs What did Kate Middleton wear in Mumbai on November 17, 2026? Kate Middleton wore an ivory-white tailored pantsuit featuring a structured blazer, matching wide-leg trousers and a white V-neck blouse. She accessorised with statement silver drop earrings and a delicate gold pendant necklace.

Can women wear a pantsuit for occasions other than office meetings? Absolutely. A well-tailored pantsuit can work for formal dinners, daytime events, interviews, presentations and celebrations. Change the inner top, footwear and accessories to make it more or less formal.

What shoes go well with an ivory pantsuit? Pointed-toe pumps, nude heels, metallic shoes and understated loafers can all complement an ivory pantsuit. Choose footwear according to the occasion and the length of your trousers.

How can I recreate Kate Middleton's ivory pantsuit look? Choose a well-fitted ivory blazer, matching wide-leg trousers and a simple white or cream blouse. Complete the look with silver earrings, a delicate necklace and classic heels.

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