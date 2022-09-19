Loved Suhana Khan's floral dress for the viral pic with her Pakistani influencer doppelganger in Dubai? It costs 12k

Suhana Khan had escaped to Dubai to enjoy a short holiday with her mom, Gauri Khan, best friend, Shanaya Kapoor, and Shanaya's mother, Maheep Kapoor. The 22-year-old had a laidback time in Dubai and even met with her doppelgänger, Bareeha - an influencer from Pakistan. While many netizens who thought the two looked alike were delighted looking at their pictures, others fell in love with Suhana's ensemble for the occasion. She slipped into a floral printed midi dress. If you loved the outfit, keep scrolling to find out where you can get the exact look.

Suhana Khan stuns in a bodycon printed dress

Recently, Bareeha, Suhana Khan's doppelgänger, took to her Instagram account and shared a picture with her. The duo posed inside a restaurant in Dubai, and Bareeha captioned the post, "Finally met my doppelgänger @suhanakhan2. Here's a side-by-side comparison for all the people who keep sending me her pictures in my DMs." She even used hashtags like #iamsrk, #twinningandwinning and #seeingdouble. The photo shows Suhana posing in a white floral printed ensemble from the shelves of a Bollywood-favourite clothing label House Of CB. Check out the post below. (Also Read: Suhana Khan's photo in backless black dress serves retro summer vibes)

What is the price of Suhana Khan's floral dress?

Suhana Khan's House of CB dress is called the Bellucci Rose Print Shirred Sundress. It is available on the label's website, and adding it to your collection will cost you ₹12,630 (GBP 139).

The price of the dress Suhana Khan wore in the picture. (houseofcb.com)

Regarding the design details, Suhana's dress embraces the Italian riviera glam mixed with vintage vibes. The white cotton ensemble is a perfect summer look featuring rose prints, strategic sexy smock detail on the midriff, square neckline, half sleeves, cinched waist, body-hugging silhouette, and a midi length hem. One can wear this look for garden parties, brunches, picnics, afternoon teas, vacays or running errands with your friends around the city.

Suhana glammed up her look with a centre-parted sleek bun, strappy silver kitten heels, dainty earrings, glossy nude lip shade, winged eyeliner, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and a hint of mascara on the lashes. The minimal vibes accentuated the subtle charm of her ensemble.

