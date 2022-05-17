Suhana Khan shows incredible strength as she nails yoga's Kakasana, trainer says she is a 'champ': Check out pic

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan will soon make her big debut with the Netflix original Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, also starring Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. There may be time for the young 21-year-old star kid to make her official debut, but she has been the talk of the town for a while, especially for her Gen-Z-approved sartorial choices. However, recently, Suhana displayed her impressive core strength at the gym as she performed a difficult asana - Kakasana or the Crow Pose - during her yoga class.

On Monday, Suhana Khan's trainer, Rupal Sidhpura Faria, took to Instagram to share a picture of the 21-year-old practising an intense yoga pose during their class. The photo showed her doing the Kakasana or Crow Pose, wearing a black sports bra and cycling shorts. According to Rupal, Suhana managed to nail the pose just after a few classes. (Also Read: Suhana Khan in a Manish Malhotra white lehenga will make your heart skip a beat)

Rupal shared Suhana's photo on Instagram with a note praising her for being a "champ, sweet, chirpy and uber-cool" person. She wrote, "Here is the darling Suhana Khan doing the Kakasana Pose just in a few classes together! The champ she is shows on the Mat." She added, "Ever so helpful and always ready to try something new! She's one hellova explorer. You're so kind and adorable both on and off-screen Suhana. You have a long way to go. You're going to shine and succeed in leaps and bounds. Love ya."

Kakasana or the Crow Pose Benefits:

The Kakasana or the Crow Pose has many benefits for our bodies. It boosts arm strength making the more advanced balancing yoga poses easier, improves core strength to help tone the abs, builds spine strength and helps gain flexibility. It also strengthens abdominal muscles, promotes digestion, enhances physical strength and improves overall flexibility.

If you are doing this yoga asana for the first time, take help from a trained professional to avoid injuries.

Meanwhile, The Archies is produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India. The film will premiere on Netflix in 2023.