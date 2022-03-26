Suhana Khan's photo in backless black dress serves retro summer vibes: Fans say 'gorgeous Veronica'

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is all set to debut in filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's upcoming live-action musical adaptation of Archie Comics with star kids Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. Amid her busy schedule, the star often finds time to share pictures and videos from her daily life. Her recent post in a black dress is all about retro summer fashion and is giving Veronica, her character in the musical, vibes to her fans. Scroll ahead to see Suhana's photo.

On Friday, Suhana took to her Instagram stories to post a photo of herself in a backless black dress, after which it instantly went viral on social media. The 21-year-old shared the click with a black heart emoticon. The silk satin dress she chose for the photoshoot comes with a backless detail extending up to her waist, balloon sleeves with gathered cuffs, a fitted silhouette on the torso, and a flowy skirt creating a dreamy effect.

Suhana styled the retro look with minimal aesthetics. She chose gold hoop earrings and dainty chained ear studs. She tied her locks in a messy top knot bun with stray locks of hair sculpting her face on the front, and for glam, went with a nude pink lip shade, glowing skin, mascara-adorned lashes, and blushed cheeks.

After Suhana posted the photos, her fans flooded the internet with compliments. Many wrote that this look reminded them of Veronica from Archie Comics. One user wrote, "OMGGGG OMGGGG! My gorgeous veronica." Another commented, "Beautiful."

Recently, Suhana was seen hanging out with Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. All three star kids are expected to make their acting debut with the musical adaptation of Archie Comics.

Meanwhile, Suhana was pursuing a course in film studies at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University.

