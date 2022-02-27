Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor enjoy girls' night out in glamorous looks: Pics, videos inside
- Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor were clicked on a girls' night out in Mumbai. The BFFs wore glamorous looks for enjoying their dinner date. Scroll ahead to see their photos and videos from the outing.
Actor Ananya Panday with Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor stepped out in Mumbai last night to enjoy a girls' night out. Shutterbugs clicked the BFFs outside a restaurant in Mumbai as they arrived to enjoy dinner together dressed in glamorous looks. If you want to step up your closet for a dinner date with your best friends, you should definitely take styling cues from the three star kids.
Ananya, who was recently seen in Gehraiyaan, chose a lavender look for enjoying the dinner date. She arrived at the restaurant in a pretty dress that served girl-next-door vibes. It features barely-there straps, a sweetheart neckline, cut-out on the torso, a bow tie on the front, gathered details, and a mini hem length.
Ananya styled the ensemble with minimal accessories. She chose a minimalistic beaded necklace, a mini denim shoulder bag, silver lace-up sneakers, and dainty earrings. The star left her tresses open with the ensemble, and for glam, she opted for blush pink lip shade, glowing skin, and blushed cheeks.
Suhana, who is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, accompanied Ananya and Shanaya in a boss babe ensemble. The 21-year-old slipped into an off-the-shoulder white cropped top featuring halter-neck straps, quarter length sleeves, bodycon fitting, and a plunging neckline. She wore the top with pinstriped black flared pants with a high-rise waistline.
Suhana styled her outfit with side-parted open locks, a dainty bracelet, gold hoop earrings, and matching heels. In the end, she chose glowing skin, mascara-adorned lashes, and nude lip shade for the glam picks.
Shanaya wore a white mini strappy dress with a plunging neckline, side waist cut-outs and gathered details. She wore the ensemble with chunky sneakers, a mini shoulder bag, a gold chain, and hoop earrings. Side-parted open locks and dewy make-up rounded off her glam picks.
What do you think of Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor's looks?