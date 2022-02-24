Ananya Panday's sultry look in 1 lakh brown bralette and suit is as good as 'alpenlibe': All pics inside

A host of celebrities came out in Mumbai last night to attend the screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role. Actor Ananya Panday also arrived at the special screening with her rumoured boyfriend, Ishaan Khatter. The Khaali Peeli star attended the event dressed in a sultry monotone ensemble, and today, she posted pictures revealing the full look to her fans.

On February 24, Ananya posted photos of herself dressed in a mocha brown powersuit and bralette, making a strong case for monotone fashion. Ananya captioned her post, "alpenlibe," with a smiley emoticon and looked as good as the beloved candy in the ensemble. Additionally, celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri styled the star's look for the Gangubai premiere. Keep scrolling to look at Ananya's post.

Ananya's powersuit and bralette set are from the shelves of a consciously created womenswear label called Studio Amelia. The powersuit features a classic box blazer with a double-breasted open front, chest pocket, notched lapels, and a perfectly oversized fit giving a luxe touch to Ananya's look.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday did yoga on Gehraiyaan sets with 'trust, love'

Ananya teamed the blazer with contemporary high ankle pants featuring slanted vertical seams running down the centre, a bodycon fitting, and a kick-flare at the hem. She completed the look with a brown strappy tailored bralette in a plunging neckline and a midriff-baring hem.

Ananya Panday nails the monotone look.

Ananya accessorised the boss babe look with an embellished choker chain and strappy nude pumps. A centre-parted sleek bun, nude pink lip shade, subtle eye shadow, dewy base make-up, mascara-adorned lashes and a rosy glow completed the glam picks.

If you wish to buy the powersuit and the bralette set for your wardrobe, we have found the price details for you. The classic box blazer is worth ₹83,181 (AUD 1,535), and the pants will cost you ₹42,007 (AUD 775).

The Classic Box Blazer(studioamelia.co)

The Crop Slim Pant(studioamelia.co)

The bralette, called Bound Tailored Bralette, is priced at ₹19,242 (AUD 355). The set will cost you ₹1,44,430.

The Bound Tailored Bralette.(studioamelia.co)

Meanwhile, Ananya was last seen in Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. The film was released on February 11 on Amazon Prime.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON