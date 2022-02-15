Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday did yoga on Gehraiyaan sets with 'trust and love': Check out pic here

Gehraiyaan was released online last week and garnered mixed reactions from movie-watchers. Amid all the craze around the film, the star's glamorous promotional looks and their chemistry on-screen, people are also talking about how Deepika Padukone, who plays Alisha - a yoga instructor in the film, trained and nailed all those yoga asanas in Gehriayaan. If you were wondering the same, Deepika's trainer Anshuka Parwani is here to show you how.

Anshuka trained the leading ladies of Gehriayaan - Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday - during the film's shoot. On Monday evening, she took to Instagram to share a snippet from Deepika and Ananya's yoga session, and it involved a lot of trust and love. The photo shows Anshuka and Ananya doing the Flying Yoga Pose, a type of partner yoga, as Deepika helps Ananya maintain her balance.

Anshuka posted the photo on her Instagram page with the caption, "Partner work helping us trust, love and let go…Training Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday was a dream for #Gehraiyaan, a memory I will hold close to my heart. Let's not forget to love ourselves, trust ourselves so we can let go and let others in." After this, Ananya reshared the post on her Instagram story with a 'Yoga Time' sticker.

Screenshot of Ananya Panday's post.

To do the Flying Yoga Pose, Anshuka began by lying on her back with raised legs and arms. Ananya placed her hips on Anshuka's feet and supported the upper part of her body by placing her palms on Anshuka's hands. The actor kept her hands and legs straight while doing this asana. Deepika stood on the side to provide Ananya support by holding her lightly from the waist.

Partner Yoga Benefits:

Partner yoga helps build trust, release control, promote problem-solving behaviour, enhance breath and movement coordination, and reduce anxiety and stress. Practising partner yoga also improves the ability to become vulnerable.

Earlier, Anshuka had posted a video from her and Deepika's early morning yoga session. They did a partner variation of the Boat Pose.

Meanwhile, Gehraiyaan also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. It was released on Friday, February 11, on Amazon Prime Video.