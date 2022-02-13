Deepika Padukone does Boat Pose with her yoga trainer on Gehraiyaan sets in fun video: Making Alisha come alive

Actor Deepika Padukone's yoga trainer, Anshuka Parwani, shared a glimpse of how the star prepared for her character Alisha in her recently-released film Gehraiyaan, and it will serve you some much-needed weekend motivation. Deepika plays the role of a yoga instructor in the movie. Given her commitment to fitness, this character suits the star the best. Anshuka posted a snippet that shows Deepika and her doing yoga early in the morning. They nailed a body-balancing asana and impressed us too.

Anshuka shared a video of herself and Deepika doing Yoga's Buddy Boat Pose or Paripurna Navasana on Instagram on Saturday. She captioned the post, "Here's to all our 4am and 6am Yoga sessions full of beautiful practices, all the positive energy and laughs Deepika Padukone. Making "Alisha" come alive, flowing and glowing riding the happy [waves] of #Gehraiyaan."

The video begins with Deepika and Anshuka sitting on a yoga mat and then doing the Buddy Boat Pose or Paripurna Navasana. It is a form of partner yoga pose that is beneficial in toning and strengthening the abdominal muscles, improving the balance of the body and digestion, aiding in stress relief and improving confidence in the couples practising it. It is also called one of the easy couples' yoga poses.

To do this pose, Anshuka and Deepika sat opposite each other on the yoga mat and held each other's hands. Then, the two joined their feet and raised them in the air to form a triangle. While doing this, the two divas stretched their hands and balanced their bodies on their buttocks to nail the Boat Pose.

Buddy Boat Pose or Paripurna Navasana Benefits:

Apart from the benefits mentioned above, Buddy Boat Pose or Paripurna Navasana packs in several other benefits. It helps stretch your hamstrings, strengthen the spine and hip flexors, stimulate the kidneys, thyroid and prostate glands, and intestines. Additionally, if done correctly, this asana can reduce back pain and leave you with better posture and balance.

So, are you practising the Buddy Boat Pose or Paripurna Navasana with your partner today?