Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Deepika Padukone serves another bombshell look in 51k bodycon dress for Gehraiyaan special screening
fashion

Deepika Padukone serves another bombshell look in 51k bodycon dress for Gehraiyaan special screening

  • Deepika Padukone serves another bombshell look in a deep neckline bodycon dress for attending the special screening of Gehraiyaan. The ensemble is worth 51k.
Deepika Padukone serves another bombshell look in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>51k bodycon dress for Gehraiyaan special screening
Deepika Padukone serves another bombshell look in 51k bodycon dress for Gehraiyaan special screening
Published on Feb 05, 2022 08:44 AM IST
Copy Link
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

There's Bollywood's best-dressed celebrities list, and then there's Deepika Padukone. The actor served another bombshell look during the ongoing promotional leg of her upcoming film Gehraiyaan, and it's setting the internet on fire again. The makers of her upcoming film hosted a special screening in Mumbai on Friday night, and Deepika with Ananya Panday made a stunning appearance.

Deepika Padukone's stylist, Shaleena Nathani, took to Instagram to share pictures of the actor's look in the dress. She is a vision to behold in the ensemble that perfectly captured casual and chic vibes. The beige and black outfit is by David Koma, a favourite of Deepika during Gehraiyaan promotions. Scroll ahead to see the photos.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone looks like a million bucks in black slip dress and high heels

If you loved Deepika's look, we found out where you can buy the exact look. The dress is called Geometric Flocked Tulle Polo Midi and is available on the David Koma website. It is currently available at a discounted price of 51,100. However, the dress is worth 1,02,100.

The Geometric Flocked Tulle Polo Midi.&nbsp;(davidkoma.com)
The Geometric Flocked Tulle Polo Midi. (davidkoma.com)

Coming to the details of the midi-length ensemble, the beige and black flocked tulle dress features a deep-V polo neckline with mesh border, sharp black lapels and half sleeves. It is cut in a sculpted silhouette that accentuated Deepika's svelte figure aesthetically.

Deepika wore the ensemble with minimal accessories, drawing attention to her minimalistic yet glamorous ensemble. She chose half hoop statement gold earrings and black stilettos from Christian Louboutin.

In the end, centre-parted and sleeked back low ponytail with teased curly ends, bold winged eyeliner, heavy mascara on the lashes, nude lip shade, dewy make-up base, and blushed skin completed the star's glam picks.

Earlier, Deepika had donned two more looks from David Koma's label. The black-and-white geometric print blazer-mini dress and the ribbed maxi with risqué cut-outs are by the designer. Scroll ahead to see the pictures.

Meanwhile, Gehraiyaan will release on Amazon Prime on February 11. The film is directed by Shakun Batra and stars Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Naseeruddin Shah.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
deepika padukone
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 05, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out