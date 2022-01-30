Deepika Padukone in 1 lakh mini blazer dress flaunts bold red lips for Gehraiyaan promotions on Bigg Boss 15

Actor Deepika Padukone is back with a bang as her stylist unveiled a new look for the promotions of her much-anticipated upcoming film Gehraiyaan. The star has been serving back-to-back voguish fashion moments for the film's promotions, from bodycon tangerine gowns to faux leather mini dresses the star has worn it all. Now, her latest look for promoting the film on Bigg Boss 15 sets is also setting the internet on fire and rightly so.

On January 30, Deepika's stylist Shaleena Nathani took to Instagram to share pictures of the actor dressed in an all-black ensemble. The actor wore a blazer as a mini dress for promoting Gehraiyaan and brought back her iconic red lips with this look. The outfit is from the shelves of French fashion designer Alexandre Vauthier's label.

Shaleena captioned the post, "Sayyyyy Whaaaaa-t ???!!," perfectly capturing our reaction after looking at DP's look. The star decided to experiment with her style without letting go of her favourite glam choices, and we love this choice.

Deepika's Alexandre Vauthier full sleeve ensemble features notch lapel satin collars, a mini hem length flaunting the star's long legs, a slit on the front, gemstone encrusted silver buttons on the cuffs, and a deep V neckline.

If you wish to add this look of Deepika to your closet, we have the price details for you. The ensemble is worth ₹1,04,615 (USD 1394).

The Alexandre Vauthier blazer mini dress. (yoox.com)

Deepika wore the black ensemble with peep-toe strappy black pumps from Gucci. She glammed up the look with bedazzling jewellery pieces like a diamond-encrusted silver choker necklace and a matching ring.

Deepika chose nude nail paint, her favourite bold red lip shade in a darker tone, winged black eyeliner, heavy mascara on the lashes, subtle eye shadow, blushed cheeks and on-point highlighter for the glam picks. In the end, a sleeked back middle-parted low bun rounded off the look.

Meanwhile, Gehraiyaan also stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor. The film is slated for a February 11 release on Amazon Prime Video.

