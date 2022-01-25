Deepika Padukone takes internet by storm in 48k orange cut-out dress for Gehraiyaan promotions: All pics

Actor Deepika Padukone kickstarted promotions of her much-anticipated upcoming film Gehraiyaan on a fashion high note. After stunning the internet in a plunging neck hot red Miló Maria gown that took inspiration from Kourtney Kardashian, the star is back with another glamorous look in an orange cut-out dress that has left the internet in awe of her style game.

On Monday evening, Deepika promoted Gehraiyaan with her co-stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The star made heads turn at the event wearing a jaw-dropping orange dress fit for the runway. She and her stylist Shaleena Nathani posted photos of the look on Instagram, and it instantly went viral.

Deepika's ensemble is from the shelves of London-based Georgian fashion designer David Koma's label. It is a part of their Resort '22 collection. If you loved this look, we even found out where you can find the exact same dress for your wardrobe.

The asymmetric ensemble is made from a punchy orange stretch-knit fabric to enhance the slim fitted silhouette. It features long sleeves, a hook-and-eye closure at the back of the neck, a plunging bare back, ribbed details, and a sideways high-low hem with a floor-sweeping train on the back. Additionally, the elegant crossover straps on the front created skin-baring cut-outs across the chest.

If you wish to buy the ensemble for your evening wear collection, we have the price details for you. The dress is called Twist Detail Knitted Midi and is available on the David Koma website. It will cost you ₹48,300.

The Twist Detail Knitted Midi Dress. (davidkoma.com)

Deepika wore the ensemble with black pointed high-heeled pumps with straps from Magda Butrym. Other accessories included statement gold layered earrings and multiple matching gold rings.

Deepika teams the dress with gold accessories.

In the end, Deepika styled this breathtaking look with glam picks that have always worked best for her. She went for nude tangerine-hued lip shade, heavy mascara on the lashes, sleek eyeliner, blushed cheeks, loads of highlighter on her face, side-parted open locks and subtle eye shadow.

Meanwhile, apart from Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Gehraiyaan also stars Dhairya Karwa. The film, directed by Shakun Batra, will premiere on February 11 on Amazon Prime.

