Deepika Padukone's red dress for Gehraiyaan trailer launch reminds us of Kourtney Kardashian: Who wore it better?

The trailer for Deepika Padukone's much-anticipated film Gehraiyaan, also starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa, dropped on Thursday. Since then, the cast and the makers of the film have received much appreciation from fans and celebrities, including Deepika's husband, Ranveer Singh. Apart from the film's trailer, fans also loved Deepika's bold red avatar for the trailer launch. However, the star's voguish look reminded us of Kourtney Kardashian's dress from Halloween.

Deepika, along with the cast of Gehraiyaan, launched the trailer of their film on Thursday. Pictures from the online launch have been going viral online, with fans calling her "queen" and "unreal."

Deepika slipped into a striking red bodycon latex dress for the occasion. It is from the shelves of the clothing label Miló Maria's Spring 2022 collection.

The latex dress features a bodycon silhouette accentuating Deepika's hourglass frame perfectly. It comes with a plunging halter neckline, a keyhole detail on the front, corseted bodice, midi length, a boning structure throughout the ensemble, and a deep back. Additionally, the striking blood-red colour of the latex outfit added the extra dose of oomph factor.

Deepika ditched all accessories with the stunning ensemble, and for glam, she went for the minimalistic vibe. The star left her locks open in a side parting and styled them in well-defined soft curls.

Dewy skin, beaming highlighter, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned eyelashes, subtle smoky eye shadow, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, and on-fleek eyebrows rounded off the glam picks.

Last year, Kourtney Kardashian wore the same latex dress during pre-Halloween celebrations at her home. Like Deepika, the star wore the ensemble without any accessories, allowing it to be the star of her look.

Kourtney left her super-straight silky short tresses open in a middle parting with the bodycon dress. In the end, she went for a nude lip shade, mascara-clad lashes, blushed cheeks, smoky eye shadow, beaming highlighter and sharp contouring for the glam.

Who wore the ensemble better?