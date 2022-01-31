Ananya Panday nails a sizzling look in 40k corset and skort for Gehraiyaan promotions: Pics inside

Actor Ananya Panday has proved herself as an upcoming Bollywood fashionista with her recent looks. The star is currently promoting Gehriayaan, starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. And with each promotional look, the star has wowed her fans and fashion critics. Her latest look in a corseted white crop top and skort set is proof of the same.

Ananya took to Instagram on January 30 to serve a sizzling look for her 21 million strong Instagram family. She posted several photos of herself wearing a glam white ensemble fit for a runway model and looked nothing less than the same. She captioned it, "She brings the rain, oh yeaaaah."

Ananya chose a white strapless corset top featuring a cropped hem length, square neckline, a tube-style structure, constructed boning, hook and eye front closure, buckles on the front, and a bodycon silhouette. It is from the shelves of the clothing label, With Jean.

The Gehraiyaan actor teamed the top with a white skort (skirt+short). It features a flirty mid-rise waist, vented skort silhouette flaring out at the bottom to give an ultra-flattering fit and a mini length hem. She flaunted her long legs in the ensemble. It is from Cult Gaia.

To make her promotional look more fun and trendy, Ananya added a dash of colour to the all-white look with a jacket and heels.

Ananya adds a dash of colour to the all-white look with a jacket and heels.

The Gehraiyaan actor layered an aqua blue blazer with the ensemble. It features an oversized fit, notch lapels, button-up front, long sleeves and padded shoulders. She also wore a pair of neon green pointed high heels.

Coming to the outfit, if you wish to buy the ensemble, we have found the price details for you. The corset top is available on the With Jean website and is worth ₹15,686 (USD 209).

Ananya Panday's corset top. (withjean.com)

You can buy the skort from the Cult Gaia website. It is worth ₹‌24,600. Including the set in your closet will cost you ₹40,286.

Ananya Panday's white skort. (cultgaia.com)

In the end, Ananya's glam picks with the outfit included mauve lip shade, subtle eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, and blushed cheeks. A pair of statement gold earrings, quirky rings, and a centre-parted sleek ponytail rounded off her Gehraiyaan promotion look.

