Madhuri Dixit brings retro charm to ethnic fashion in multicoloured abstract-printed saree: Styles it with pearl drop earrings and sleek high ponytail

Madhuri Dixit makes a striking case for contemporary ethnic fashion in a vibrant abstract-printed saree. Blending retro-inspired colour blocking with the timeless elegance of a saree, her look brings together graphic patterns, a sleek silhouette and understated accessories. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut makes a case for maximalist ethnic fashion in a vibrant, heavily embellished ensemble; take style notes )

Madhuri Dixit stuns in a printed striped saree

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The saree features a lively mix of sunshine yellow, dusty pink, chocolate brown and crisp white, arranged in sweeping diagonal stripes and geometric blocks. The bold print lends the drape a distinctly retro feel, with its colour palette and graphic lines recalling the colour-blocking trends of the 1970s. Draped with neat pleats, the pallu rests over her shoulder, allowing the architectural pattern to take centre stage.

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Madhuri pairs the drape with a sleek, sleeveless yellow blouse that picks up one of the key shades in the saree. Its clean design keeps the overall silhouette streamlined and prevents the look from feeling too busy. The matching colour also creates a cohesive finish, letting the saree’s graphic pattern remain the main focus.

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How she styled her look

{{^usCountry}} Her accessories are kept minimal but eye-catching. Madhuri wears drop earrings featuring oversized baroque pearl accents, adding a soft, elegant contrast to the bold geometric print. Statement rings bring a touch of glamour to her hands, while the pared-back styling ensures that the jewellery complements rather than competes with the saree. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her accessories are kept minimal but eye-catching. Madhuri wears drop earrings featuring oversized baroque pearl accents, adding a soft, elegant contrast to the bold geometric print. Statement rings bring a touch of glamour to her hands, while the pared-back styling ensures that the jewellery complements rather than competes with the saree. {{/usCountry}}

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Madhuri completes the look with her hair swept back into a sleek, voluminous high ponytail. Her makeup features a warm, glowing base, smoky eyes, defined lashes, soft blush and a muted rose-nude lip. The overall styling strikes a balance between bold colour, modern structure and classic saree elegance.

Fashion lessons

Madhuri’s look shows how a statement-print saree can feel contemporary with a few considered styling choices. Pair a graphic or multicoloured drape with a simple blouse in one of its key shades, and keep accessories selective so the print remains the focus. Sleek hair and softly defined makeup can further balance a bold outfit, making it suitable for a festive gathering or an evening occasion.