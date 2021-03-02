Manish Malhotra shares glam SOTY 2 shoot with Tara, Ananya for Tiger's birthday
It seems such a long time back when Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria debuted with a few films old Tiger Shroff in the sequel of Student of the Year. However, Bollywood's ace designer Manish Malhotra decided to take his followers on a trip down memory lane when he posted pictures from a photoshoot where the leading trio of the 2019 film can be seen looking as gorgeous and stunning as ever in some heavily embroidered and equally dazzling couture pieces by the famed designer who has dressed practically every celebrity in Bollywood. Taking to his Instagram, Manish Malhotra posted several pictures of the trio looking super hot, although it was intended only for leading man Tiger Shroff's birthday, and wrote in the caption, "#throwback #glamourous shoot with the birthday boy the supremely fabulous @tigerjackieshroff and the gorgeous wonder girls @tarasutaria @ananyapanday all in @manishmalhotraworld @bridestodayin @nupurmehta18 #manishmalhotraworld #team #fun #work #love. (sic)" Tiger's mommy dearest, Ayesha Shroff couldn't help but drop several flower emojis on the snap which had over 39k likes in less than an hour.
In one of the pictures Tiger is wearing an embroidered black and silver sherwani as the girls can be seen in matching white, embroidered gowns, sporting similar tousled hairdos and smokey lids. In another photograph the trio are also flaunting their toned abs and legs in matching black and gold outfits. In another photograph Tiger can be seen lying down on Ananya's lap in a black, printed jacket, his highly defined abs on display as Ananya sits pretty in a mirror-like golden gown with a thigh high slit. In another post Tara can be seen in a similar metallic mirror like gown, however in a pink, purple and gold hue. The final post had a smoldering Tiger staring straight into the camera wearing a wine coloured jacket with metallic work on the shoulders and a shirt with a high collar. What do you think of the trio's Manish Malhotra looks?
