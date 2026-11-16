Masaba Gupta shares glimpse of meeting with Anna Wintour, both serve stylish looks
Masaba Gupta meets Anna Wintour, sharing picture on her social media as the duo rocked contrasting styles.
Designer, entrepreneur and actor Masaba Gupta met fashion icon Anna Wintour and shared a glimpse of their meeting on her Instagram story. Anna served as the editor-in-chief of American Vogue from 1988 until 2025. The duo made a stylish pair in the picture, with their contrasting outfit complementing each other beautifully. Let's take a closer look at their ensembles.
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Masaba
Masaba wore a black double-breasted blazer with broad lapels, structured shoulders and a tapered waist, layered over a simple white crew-neck top. She paired it with dark blue wide-leg jeans for a smart-casual look. Masaba accessorised with gold-toned earrings and a small black handbag, leaving her hair loose for a relaxed finish. The ensemble balanced sharp tailoring with laid-back denim. It exudes a polished yet effortless style.
Anna
Anna, in contrast, chose a vibrant ensemble, wearing a long, flowing shirt dress with multicoloured stripes in powder blue, mustard yellow, red, and brown. She accessorised with layered statement necklaces and oversized sunglasses, sporting her signature bob with a fringe. The colourful stripes and bold jewellery gave her look a maximalist style, contrasting with Masaba's chic, minimalist styling.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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