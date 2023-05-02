Met Gala 2023: Kim Kardashian wears 50,000 pearl-adorned naked dress inspired by her Playboy shoot to Met Gala. All pics

Kim Kardashian's Met Gala looks have always been the talk of the town. Even when the reality TV star and entrepreneur strays away from the dress code of the fashion's biggest night, she still manages to turn heads while walking the red-carpeted stairs of The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year, Kim Kardashian took inspiration from her 2007 naked Playboy photoshoot that also gave birth to Kris Jenner's infamous line 'You are doing amazing sweetie'. Keep scrolling as we dissect Kim's bares-it-all look for the Met Gala 2023. Kim Kardashian attends Met Gala 2023 in a Schiaparelli pearl naked dress. (AP, Instagram/@DietPrada)

Kim Kardashian wears a 50,000 pearl-adorned naked dress for Met Gala 2023

On May 2 (IST), Kim Kardashian arrived at the Met Gala with her sister, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Kim delighted Met Gala fans on the first Monday of May arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual fundraising event wearing a pearl-adorned naked dress. The shapewear Mogul bared it all in a custom Schiaparelli creation featuring strings of pearls and a corset. Her accessories, makeup and hairdo took the risqué look up by a notch. Fans shared pictures and videos of Kim from the event. Diet Prada also shared the look and made the comparison to her 2007 Playboy photoshoot and wrote, "Karl who? This year's theme is actually 'Kim: A Lexicon of Fashion'!" See the pictures below.

Kim Kardashian's pearl naked dress features strings of 50,000 freshwater pearls and 16,000 crystals cascading over her torso and from the waist to cover her legs. The nude corset cinched Kim's waist and accentuated her curvy frame. She added an off-white voluminous cape - featuring exaggerated sleeves and a floor-sweeping train - to the high-fashion ensemble.

Kim accessorised the outfit with a choker necklace, strappy heels, and statement diamond rings. In the end, Kim chose a centre-parted updo, glazed nude lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheekbones, darkened brows, dewy base, and a hint of highlighter for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian went naked for her infamous 2007 Playboy photoshoot. She just wore strings of pearls for the pictures. Fans soon pointed out the similarities between her Playboy and Met Gala looks after she appeared on the red carpet.