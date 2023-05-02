Met Gala 2023: Isha Ambani ditches gown for a reimagined satin saree decked in thousands of crystals for Met Gala

Your favourite celebrities walked the iconic stairs of The Met Museum today to celebrate fashion's biggest night - Met Gala 2023. Among the Indian stars who attended the ball, businesswoman and arts patron Isha Ambani also graced the world's biggest red-carpet event. Like Alia Bhatt, Isha wore a creation by Nepalese-American designer and longtime collaborator Prabal Gurung. She ditched the classic gown and slipped into a reimagined saree for the occasion. Keep scrolling to check out the pictures of Isha's ethereal and elegant look from the night out. Isha Ambani attends Met Gala 2023 in a reimagined saree by Prabal Gurung.

Isha Ambani attends Met Gala in a reimagined saree

On Monday (Tuesday IST), Isha Ambani graced the Met Gala red carpet as Prabal Gurung's muse. Styled by Priyanka Kapadia, Isha stayed true to the Met Gala dress code of the year - In honour of Karl. The businesswoman turned heads in a stunning black satin saree gown which came hand-embellished with thousands of crystals and pearls and adorned with a silk chiffon train. Pictures of Isha from the event made it to social media and delighted her fans. Check out the images below.

Isha Ambani's reimagined saree features a one-shoulder neckline, thousands of shimmering crystal and pearl embellishments, a pallu draped on one side and extending to form a floor-sweeping train, symmetrical pleats on the front, and a figure-skimming silhouette. Lastly, a silk chiffon train adorned on the back added a dreamy charm to Isha's elegant avatar.

Isha accessorised the ensemble with Lorraine Schwartz jewellery, including a layered diamond choker necklace, a dainty palm bracelet, a diamond and emerald ring, and tear-drop earrings. A Chanel vintage doll bag and high heels completed the styling. In the end, Isha chose centre-parted open wavy locks, nude lip shade, rouged cheekbones, beaming highlighter, minimal eye shadow, and a dewy base to round off the glam picks.