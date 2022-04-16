Mira Rajput is in the mood for pink. Here's what she wore

Mira Rajput is our fashion favourite. Wife of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, Mira is often seen dropping major cues of fashion for her sartorial sense of style. Mira is an absolute fashionista and her Instagram profile is replete with pictures off her fashion photoshoots. From her sun kissed pictures in a bodycon dress to slaying ethnic fashion goals in a stunning embellished lehenga, Mira ensures to make her Instagram family drool with every post she makes on her Instagram profile. Her Instagram profile is otherwise replete with snippets of her time with her family and her fitness routine.

ALSO READ: Loved Mira Rajput's striped bodycon dress in sunkissed pics? It is worth ₹24k

Mira Rajput chose to make us swoon all the while scurrying to take notes of her fashion a day back in a pink attire. Mira posed for an outdoor photoshoot under the sun in a pink short dress as she smiled with all her heart. Mira played muse to fashion designer house July Issue and picked a pink short dress. Mira's dress came with elongated scallop collars and dramatic voluminous full sleeves. The bottom of the dress featured ruched details and the collars came with a tie-up closure with strings. Mira posed happily for the pictures in a multicoloured stone-studded pair of heels from the house of Aquazzura. Mira accessorised her look for the day in minimal jewellery from the house of Varnika Arora. In silver multi-hoop earrings, Mira aced the look to perfection. Take a look at her picture here:

The dress worn by Mira in the pictures is priced at ₹24000 in the July Issue’s official website. Take a look at the details here: The dress worn by Mira in the pictures is priced at ₹24000 in the July Issue’s official website.(https://julyissue.com/)

Mira wore her tresses open in straight locks with a middle part as she smiled for the camera. Assisted by makeup artist Shraddha Inder Mehta, Mira went minimal on the makeup to complement her attire. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Mira looked ravishing in the pictures.