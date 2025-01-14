Mira Rajput says she 'only uses her own beauty products', reveals if Shahid Kapoor uses items from her skincare brand

Mira Rajput has often spoken about how her daily beauty routine is all about keeping it simple and natural. In fact, last year, the YouTuber and entrepreneur even launched her own skincare brand, Akind, which offers a range of products. During a recent event, Mira spoke about her skincare brand and also revealed what product her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor, has added to his own skincare routine. Also read | Mira Rajput’s beauty secrets for glowing skin at 30 all come down to 3 easy rules Mira Rajput is the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor and has started her skincare brand, Akind. (File Photo/ ANI)

‘I use every product’

While some celebrities genuinely use and love the products they endorse, others might not necessarily use them in their personal lives. Mira falls in the first category and she has now clarified that she follows what she preaches.

In a new Instagram video she posted from her recent masterclass at Ajio Luxe Wkend 2025 for her skincare brand, Mira said, “A lot of people say, 'You are not using the product', 'Are you actually using your product'? I only use my products, and that is why I have used it as is (today)."

Mira added, “I use every product. So, I am actually wearing the skin tint; there is no foundation and no concealer. This is exactly what Sand 130 (a product from her skincare brand) looks like.”

‘It is for men too’

Answering a question from the audience, Mira also said about a product – 'It is for men too'. One of the women in the audience asked Mira during an interaction if Shahid also uses her skincare products, to which Mira said, “Yes he does. He actually uses the No Shade (a primer).”

Mira on her skincare routine

In a 2024 interview with Times Now, Mira, opened up about how she prefers a simple skincare routine to keep her skin 'smooth and glowing'. She said, “Skincare is incredibly important for me... when it comes to skincare, my approach has evolved significantly over time. Establishing a consistent routine that suits your skin type and addresses your specific concerns is crucial... cleansing my face twice daily – morning and night – helps remove impurities and keeps it fresh.”

She stressed the need to exfoliate her skin regularly to keep it hydrated and soft, and said, “Regular exfoliation is important as well as it removes dead skin cells and encourages skin renewal, keeping your complexion smooth and glowing.”