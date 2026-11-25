27-year-old Jennifer Barreto from Puerto Rico is the new Miss Universe. The mother of one won the 75th Miss Universe pageant crown on home soil by emphasising empathetic leadership and the importance of listening to the needs of her community in the final round. Let's find out what she was asked in the finale and what her winning answer was:

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Also Read | Miss Universe 2026 is 27-year-old Jennifer Barreto from Puerto Rico, wins the crown in her home country

Jennifer Barreto's winning answer

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During the final round at the 75th Miss Universe coronation night in Puerto Rico, finalists were asked: "What does the world need most from its leaders right now?" In her winning answer, the newly crowned Miss Universe advocated for leaders who are proficient, empathetic, and committed to making a long-term impact by listening to and adjusting strategies to meet community needs.

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{{^usCountry}} "I believe the world needs leaders who are proficient and empathetic. We live in a world that we often judge and question, but it is in our leaders' hands to stand up for themselves and also set the example and the bar. I believe that as an aspiring leader, I hope that I can create a longitudinal impact by listening to the community's needs. When we listen to the community's needs, and we adjust the strategies to prevent harmful behaviour according to the needs, then that's when the impact happens," Jennifer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I believe the world needs leaders who are proficient and empathetic. We live in a world that we often judge and question, but it is in our leaders' hands to stand up for themselves and also set the example and the bar. I believe that as an aspiring leader, I hope that I can create a longitudinal impact by listening to the community's needs. When we listen to the community's needs, and we adjust the strategies to prevent harmful behaviour according to the needs, then that's when the impact happens," Jennifer said. {{/usCountry}}

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In an earlier segment on artificial intelligence, Barreto was asked: "As artificial intelligence grows, what is the most important human value we should never lose?" To which she replied, "The AI came here to stay, and I think the most important thing is to use it carefully. And if artificial intelligence puts our values at stake, then it is never a value. Value is what makes us, us and stays true to ourselves."

Who is Jennifer Barreto?

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At 27 years old, Jennifer Barreto brings an impressive profile that extends far beyond pageantry. According to Halo, she is married and the proud mother of 7-year-old girl, Penélope. She is one of the few recent pageant winners balancing motherhood with a demanding professional career. She holds two master's degrees, one in psychology and another in clinical social work. She also serves as a prevention specialist for the US Army Department of Defence.

While Jennifer Barreto took home the crown, Dominican Republic's Melissa Nunez was named the first runner-up, and Venezuela's Clara Vegas Goetz finished as the second runner-up.