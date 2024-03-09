 Miss World 2024 is Krystyna Pyszková of Czech Republic | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Miss World 2024 is Krystyna Pyszková of Czech Republic; wins the 71st Miss World crown

Miss World 2024 is Krystyna Pyszková of Czech Republic; wins the 71st Miss World crown

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Mar 09, 2024 11:40 PM IST

Miss World 2024: Krystyna Pyszková of the Czech Republic wins the 71st Miss World pageant. Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon is the First Runner-Up.

Krystyna Pyszková of the Czech Republic is the 71st Miss World. The 24-year-old won the Miss World crown today in a grand ceremony held in Mumbai. She competed against contestants from 115 countries. Last year's winner, Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska of Poland crowned Krystyna as her successor. While Krystyna bagged the coveted title, Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon was crowned the First Runner-Up at the beauty pageant by Karolina.

Krystyna Pyszková wins Miss World 2024. (Instagram)
Krystyna Pyszková wins Miss World 2024. (Instagram)

(Also Read | Check out all the Miss World 2024 Highlights here)

Who is Krystyna Pyszková?

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Krystyna Pyszková is a student, volunteer, and international model. The 24-year-old is studying for two degrees in both Law and Business Administration while working as a model. She founded the Krystyna Pyszko Foundation and continues to support the work there. According to Miss World Organisation, Krystyna's proudest moment was opening an English school for underprivileged children in Tanzania where she also volunteered. She enjoys playing the Transverse flute and the violin and has a passion for Music and Art having spent nine years in an Art Academy.

At the Miss World pageant, Krystyna's Beauty With A Purpose project concentrated on the work she developed in Tanzania, where she inaugurated a school and contributed as a volunteer to promote quality education for children. Because education is her passion, she decided to open her foundation in the Czech Republic, focusing on providing several educational programs not only for children but also for the elderly and mentally disabled people.

About 71st Miss World 2024

Meanwhile, the Miss World 2024 pageant took place in India after 28 years. The event was held at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, India. Kriti Sanon, Manushi Chhillar, Pooja Hegde, Harbhajan Singh, Rajat Sharma, Amruta Fadnavis, Vineet Jain, Julia Morley CBE, and Jamil Saidi were the judges at the beauty contest. Meanwhile, Shaan, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar gave electric performances at the event.

Oscars 2024: Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. Click Here - Login Now!

 at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On