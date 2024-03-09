Miss World 2024 is Krystyna Pyszková of Czech Republic; wins the 71st Miss World crown

Krystyna Pyszková of the Czech Republic is the 71st Miss World. The 24-year-old won the Miss World crown today in a grand ceremony held in Mumbai. She competed against contestants from 115 countries. Last year's winner, Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska of Poland crowned Krystyna as her successor. While Krystyna bagged the coveted title, Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon was crowned the First Runner-Up at the beauty pageant by Karolina. Krystyna Pyszková wins Miss World 2024. (Instagram)

Who is Krystyna Pyszková?

Krystyna Pyszková is a student, volunteer, and international model. The 24-year-old is studying for two degrees in both Law and Business Administration while working as a model. She founded the Krystyna Pyszko Foundation and continues to support the work there. According to Miss World Organisation, Krystyna's proudest moment was opening an English school for underprivileged children in Tanzania where she also volunteered. She enjoys playing the Transverse flute and the violin and has a passion for Music and Art having spent nine years in an Art Academy.

At the Miss World pageant, Krystyna's Beauty With A Purpose project concentrated on the work she developed in Tanzania, where she inaugurated a school and contributed as a volunteer to promote quality education for children. Because education is her passion, she decided to open her foundation in the Czech Republic, focusing on providing several educational programs not only for children but also for the elderly and mentally disabled people.

About 71st Miss World 2024

Meanwhile, the Miss World 2024 pageant took place in India after 28 years. The event was held at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, India. Kriti Sanon, Manushi Chhillar, Pooja Hegde, Harbhajan Singh, Rajat Sharma, Amruta Fadnavis, Vineet Jain, Julia Morley CBE, and Jamil Saidi were the judges at the beauty contest. Meanwhile, Shaan, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar gave electric performances at the event.