Naomi Campbell dazzles in Indian designer Rahul Mishra's hand-embroidered gown from his Fall 2026 Devi collection | PICS

British supermodel and actor Naomi Campbell wore a creation by Indian ace couturier Rahul Mishra’s Fall 2026 Devi collection. On October 6, the designer posted pictures of Naomi in his creation with the caption, “Naomi wears the hand-embroidered ‘CADENCE’ bejewelled bodice gown in fluid mesh liquid fabric from Rahul Mishra Couture Fall 2026 collection, ‘Devi’.”

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Naomi Campbell wears Rahul Mishra in Milan

Naomi had worn the hand-embroidered, bejewelled gown during Milan Fashion Week, where she made her debut as a DJ. The Rahul Mishra creation is, therefore, a perfect pick for the occasion, as it captures her queen-of-the-nightlife energy.

Featuring a plunging U-shaped neckline and skin-baring cutouts, the dress was adorned with elaborate gold beading on the bust. For us, the Rahul Mishra look feels like a deconstructed saree with its elegant golden-brown draping and a blouse-like bodice, elevated to suit modern tastes.

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The styling

{{^usCountry}} Naomi amped up the glamour with a pair of shield-like, extra-large sunglasses and stacks of diamond-encrusted bracelets on each wrist. She also wore a dainty gold body chain, a gorgeous neck chain, and a statement diamond ring. The warm tone of the ensemble complemented her silky, honey-blonde hair and striking glam featuring a pink-hued lip gloss, rouged cheeks, a beaming highlighter, and darkened brows. About Rahul Mishra's Devi collection {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Naomi amped up the glamour with a pair of shield-like, extra-large sunglasses and stacks of diamond-encrusted bracelets on each wrist. She also wore a dainty gold body chain, a gorgeous neck chain, and a statement diamond ring. The warm tone of the ensemble complemented her silky, honey-blonde hair and striking glam featuring a pink-hued lip gloss, rouged cheeks, a beaming highlighter, and darkened brows. About Rahul Mishra's Devi collection {{/usCountry}}

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The ensemble Naomi Campbell wore for her DJ gig in Milan is called the ‘Cadence’ gown. The Fall 2026 Devi collection was presented by Rahul Mishra during Paris Haute Couture Week. The collection draws from ancient Indian temple sculpture, historical sites, and rock-cut architecture, such as the Ajanta Caves in Maharashtra and the Hoysaleswara Temple in Karnataka, and interprets apsaras, devis, and celestial figures.

It translates carved figures and jewellery into intricate surfaces crafted with zardozi, dabka, crystals, and hand embroidery, to make fabric look like carved stone or chisel marks while keeping the material soft and fluid.

Naomi Campbell’s Cadence gown pairs a heavily embellished bodice with fluid bronze mesh, bringing Rahul Mishra’s vision of sculpture transformed into couture onto one of fashion’s most recognisable figures. Meanwhile, apart from Naomi, pieces from the Devi collection have also been seen on A-listers like Isha Ambani, Cardi B, and Banita Sandhu, among others.