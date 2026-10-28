Nita Ambani in ivory saree with Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta in elegant traditional suits steal the show at Jio’s IPO listing

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, alongside their family, attended Jio’s listing ceremony at the NSE (National Stock Exchange of India) in Mumbai today, October 28. Pictures and videos from the event showed Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani delivering speeches, and Nita and Mukesh Ambani lighting the ceremonial diya. Apart from Isha and Anant, Anand Piramal, Akash Ambani, and Shloka Mehta were also seen on the occasion.

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An ivory saree moment

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For Jio's NSE listing, Nita Ambani picked an ivory saree from her personal collection. The silk drape features elegant, delicate blue detailing, which served as a subtle nod to Jio's signature brand colour. She styled the six yards of elegance with a matching ivory silk blouse decked with traditional patterns, half-length sleeves, and a scoop neckline.

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{{^usCountry}} She draped the saree elegantly in a traditional style, with neatly placed pleats at the front and the pallu falling off her shoulder to show off the intricate patterns. The tassels along the pallu's border further enhanced the saree's overall look. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She draped the saree elegantly in a traditional style, with neatly placed pleats at the front and the pallu falling off her shoulder to show off the intricate patterns. The tassels along the pallu's border further enhanced the saree's overall look. {{/usCountry}}

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For the jewellery, Nita Ambani chose a pearl set featuring a statement necklace, chandbali earrings, kadhas, and rings. Lastly, she left her hair open in a side parting styled with soft waves, and for the glam, she chose darkened brows, a glossy pink lip shade, a dainty bindi, and kohl-lined eyes.

What Isha Ambani wore to the event

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Isha Ambani opted for a vibrant red suit set to attend Jio’s IPO listing event in Mumbai. The elegant cotton suit features a kurta with a V-neckline, faux-button detailing at the front, full-length sleeves, slits at the sides and front, and a tailored silhouette. She styled the ensemble with matching flared pants and a dupatta draped over her neck.

Isha further accentuated her all-red look with matching bright red pumps. For the accessories, she chose to wear statement diamond jewels from her personal collection, including diamond-studded earrings and a diamond-encrusted bracelet. With her tresses left loose in a centre parting, she chose minimal glam to give a finishing touch.

Shloka Mehta's blush pink anarkali

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Shloka Mehta was also seen at the Jio event with Akash Ambani and their daughter. For the occasion, she picked a chikankari anarkali suit set featuring a full-sleeved anarkali kurta with delicate embroidery and a pleated ghera skirt. A matching dupatta and flared pants rounded off her look.

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To style the traditional ensemble, Shloka chose diamond earrings, a silver bracelet watch, gold kadhas, and rings. For her hair, she let her tresses loose in a centre parting, and for the glam she went for a no-makeup makeup look.